Penguins Assign Rutger McGroarty to AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they have assigned prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. McGroarty, selected 14th overall in the 2022 Draft by the Winnipeg Jets but traded to the Penguins this past offseason, is a 20-year-old forward who has spent time at both center and wing. He is known for his physicality, competitive drive, and two-way game.

McGroarty made his NHL debut for the Penguins on Oct. 9 against the New York Rangers, logging 12:20 of ice time and recording a single shot without registering a point. In the two games that followed, he was also held off the scoresheet.

In his first three NHL games, McGroarty managed just two shots on goal, averaging 11:37 of ice time per game. He primarily played on a line with Lars Eller and Jesse Puljujarvi, but the trio failed to score a goal and conceded one.

Before joining the Penguins, McGroarty tallied 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) with the University of Michigan last season. He also contributed nine points (five goals, four assists) as captain of the United States under-20 team at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where they won gold. Many anticipated McGroarty would join the Winnipeg Jets or their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, for the 2024-25 season, but a contract and development path dispute led to the franchise trading their top prospect.

The Jets received Brayden Yager in exchange for McGroarty, and the Saskatoon native is up to seven points (four goals and three assists) in five games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League. Evident in the Penguins’ decision to send McGroarty to the AHL, both youngsters need development before breaking through in the NHL, proving the winner of this trade is yet to be decided.