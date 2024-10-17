Crosby Becomes 10th Player in NHL History to Reach 1,600 Points

The records keep coming.

Sidney Crosby became the 10th player in NHL history when he picked up an assist on a Bryan Rust power-play goal with almost nine minutes left in the first period in the Penguins game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Penguins Sidney Crosby



10th player in NHL history with 1,600 career points pic.twitter.com/Ab1mHyZyBZ — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 16, 2024

This achievement comes on the heels of his latest accomplishment when last season, when he tied Wayne Gretzky in one of the rarest achievements in NHL history. Crosby’s empty-net goal in an April 1 game against the New York Rangers secured his 82nd point and locked up his 19th point-per-game season.

Over his career, Crosby has been nothing but brilliant. Between his rookie season in 2005-06 and the end of the 2023-24 season, he has never gone a year under a point-per-game. Even in seasons where Crosby missed significant time with injury, if he was playing, he was scoring.

Crosby will have a chance at some other records this season. He is close to 600 career goals and looks to surpass Gretzky and become the first player in NHL history to record 20 point-per-game seasons.

This level of consistency is not often seen in the NHL, and the Penguins have been blessed to have such a dominant figure for so long.