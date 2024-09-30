Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud Could Win the 2025 Hobey Baker Award

It has been more than two years since the St. Louis Blues selected right wing Jimmy Snuggerud with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Chaska, MN native has spent the past two seasons with the University of Minnesota, tallying 42 goals and 84 points in 79 games. Though many believe he’s ready for the NHL, he chose to return to the Gophers for a third season, focusing on further developing his game.

Who is Jimmy Snuggerud?

Although Snuggerud has yet to don a Blues jersey, both Blues fans and hockey fans internationally are well aware of his skill set. At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, he boasts impressive size and a lethal shot. He’s capable of scoring from anywhere on the ice with a variety of shot types, and he isn’t hesitant to use his physicality to gain an advantage.

Snuggerud is also notable for his outstanding two-way play. His high hockey IQ and relentless effort on every shift set him apart. While offensively gifted players often conserve energy on the backcheck, that’s not the case for this 20-year-old.

Heading into the 2022 Draft, Snuggerud was projected to go in the late first round or early second. At the time, Austin Broad of FC Hockey stated “Snuggerud is a goalscoring winger who has an elite shot and an uncanny ability to get his shot off from anywhere and any angle. His shot immediately jumps off the page when you watch him play. He has elite-level power, accuracy, and a deceptive release that allows him to beat USHL goalies from anywhere in the offensive zone…I don’t think he’s in the top 32 quite yet, but wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the first round. If my team picking in the early second, I’m hoping Snuggerud is there so my team has the chance to get him.” With two seasons of impressive production, he has already made a few teams regret passing over him.

Jimmy Snuggerud, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

Snuggerud made a name for himself internationally at the 2024 World Junior Championship (WJC). Playing for his home country, the United States, he tallied five goals and eight points in six games en route to winning the tournament. This was his second year of dominance, as at the 2023 WJC he tallied five goals and 13 points in seven games en route to a third-place finish. He was recognized as a WJC Top 3 Player in 2023.

In addition to his Gold and Bronze medals for the United States, Snuggerud has earned placement on the 2024 NCAA (B1G) First All-Star Team which led to an eventual nomination for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award (NCAA Top Collegiate Player). As well, he was on the 2023 NCAA (B1G) All-Rookie Team and the 2023 NCAA (B1G) Second All-Star Team.

Snuggerud Could Dominate in 2024-25

Heading into his third season with the Gophers, Snuggerud is poised to dominate. With two full seasons of experience under his belt and a strong roster backing him (Gophers are currently ranked sixth in the USCHO preseason poll), he will finally be situated to take the leap as one of the best players in college hockey.

In addition to Snuggerud, the 2023 Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick, Oliver Moore, is returning. Buffalo Sabres 2024 third-round pick, Brodie Ziemer, will be beginning his first season of college hockey, and 2023 Nashville Predators first-round pick, Matthew Wood, has transferred to Minnesota for his Junior season. New York Rangers 2021 fourth-round pick, Brody Lamb, is also returning for his Junior season following a 12-goal, 27-point campaign in 2023-24.

The Gophers lost their top scorers, Rhett Pitlick and Bryce Brodzinski, but this could benefit Snuggerud’s point production. With increased responsibilities, he’ll play a larger role not only as a key offensive player but also as a team leader. Expect him to log more ice time as he takes the next step in his journey toward a professional career.

Snuggerud’s Point Projection

With two seasons under his belt, Snuggerud’s floor as an offensive contributor is known. Barring a disaster, he will score around 20 goals and 35 points. However, he could surpass his freshman-year production of 21 goals and 50 points en route to winning the Hobey Baker.

If Snuggerud meshes well with Wood, a strong power forward, the two could gain chemistry and each put up dominant offensive seasons. For Snuggerud, he could pick up a few goals Pitlick and Brodzinski have left behind, surpassing the 30-goal and 55-point thresholds. While taking home to Hobey Baker is the goal, the most likely scenario for Snuggerud is to finish with 25-28 goals and 40-45 points.

The University of Minnesota begins its season on Saturday, Oct. 5 against St. Cloud State University. Two weeks later, the schedule will pick up steam as the Gophers will face the University of Minnesota Duluth, St. Thomas University, Penn State University, and the University of Wisconsin on consecutive weekends.