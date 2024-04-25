Brodie Ziemer – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Brodie Ziemer

2023-24 Team: USNTDP (USHL)

Date of Birth: Feb 21, 2006

Place of Birth: Carver, MN, USA

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Overshadowed a bit by bigger names, but every game you watch him, Brodie Ziemer makes something happen. On the NTDP team with such stars as Cole Eiserman and James Hagens, there is something to be said for players who are the captain of the team. Coaches and players alike praise Ziemer for his natural leadership skills.

Brodie Ziemer, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Ziemer boosted his draft stock with an outstanding performance at the 2024 Five-Nations tournament in February. He was dominating through his playmaking, consistently pulling off impressive passes from the boards to the slot, showing manipulative ability off the rush, and creating chances left and right. He demonstrated his skills as an effective offensive player, a very strong passer, and a puck carrier at a higher level of competition. In this tournament, as he has with the NTDP team, he demonstrated that he is a player who always seems to know what his next play is before the puck is actually on his stick. Ziemer typically doesn’t hesitate and makes good decisions.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Although his skating is generally average, he has good edge control and balance. While his skating might be average, Ziemer leverages his puck skills to make an impact when he plays. He uses his agility and shiftiness to make quick cuts, split defenders, and make plays from his newfound open space. Ziemer excels with the puck on his stick to make smart decisions in transition and offensive-zone play. He anticipates well and reads the play effectively.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

Coaches and players respect Ziemer’s game because he works hard defensively and plays bigger than his frame suggests. He is never afraid to lay the body or finish a check. He plays with a ton of grit and is willing to go into the tough areas of the ice and battle for the puck. He’s an infectious player who plays the game quick and fast. He creates offense at even strength and on the power play. He has the commitment and hockey sense to be used in various roles.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Brodie Ziemer – NHL Draft Projection

Ziemer is a forward with good leadership skills and strong abilities at both ends of the ice. He could go anywhere in the draft’s middle rounds as seen in the above rankings. He is probably more of a mid-round pick but very much an exciting player who could see his draft stock rise if he continues to impress at the U18 World Hockey Championship.

Quotables

“Not the largest human, but he is a high effort competitor whose strength is his natural scoring ability, staying in motion, his hands,and shift by shift persistence. He has a strong compact build and a good North-South game and is able to take contact and stay in motion. In the Five Nations Under-18, he and LW Stiga and C Badnarik formed the best line in the tournament, lighting the lamp six times in four games. An accurate shooter who disguises his release point well.” Bill Placzek – Lines.com

“Ziemer does have a nose for the net and drives it with and without the puck on his stick. He is a very strong penalty killer who gets on the puck carrier quickly and limits his opponents options. In his zone he gets his stick in the passing lanes and knows most of the tricks of the trade and is a player who anticipates well and reads the play effectively. Ziemer is a player who typically doesn’t hesitate and makes good decisions. He has the ability to work the wall well and protect the puck effectively. Has great hands at the net front and typically finishes off the plays. He goes to the dirty areas and pays the price.” Andy Miller – Draft Prospects

“Brodie Ziemer is a purebred scorer with a high-end shot. He’s scored at a point-per-game pace in his last 10 contests, with four goals in his last five games. The highlight of Ziemer’s offensive game is his ability to shoot through screens and change the angle of his shot. Two-touches, one-timers, curl-and-drags – Ziemer’s got the full arsenal.” Joey Padmanabhan – EP Rinkside

Strengths

Solid offensive ability

Compete level

Hockey IQ

Good hands

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Should expand offensive range

Overall skating

NHL Potential

Ziemer has the potential to be the kind of player in the NHL that you can plop onto any line, and he will make it work. He plays a high-intensity game and is a strong forechecker with good hands and a high-end shot. If he works on his transition habits and learns to slow down, his game could unlock middle-six upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10, Defense: 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2024: U17 World WHC Gold Medal

Brodie Ziemer Stats

Videos