Jesper Bratt Has Evolved Into a True Professional for the Devils

On June 15, 2023, the New Jersey Devils inked Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension. As with any major deal, there was some question amongst the fanbase as to how his play would follow it up.

Now that the season has come to an end, it’s safe to say he lived up to initial expectations. He reached the point-per-game threshold for the first time in his career, notching 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists). That mark led the team by nine (Jack Hughes, 74).

He also was one of only five Devils to suit up for all 82 games, which was invaluable given the team’s 293-man games lost to injury. But above all, he stood out as someone who his teammates could look up to as a prime example of impeccable work ethic and professional demeanor.

A Pro’s Pro

Bratt is a quintessential feel-good story of an athlete who was not highly regarded in terms of draft position, yet outworked his peers to the top. He was selected by the Devils in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft, 162nd overall. According to Dobber Prospects, only 7.9% of sixth-rounders become full-time NHLers.

A native of Sweden, he developed in the HockeyAllsvenskan, which isn’t even the highest tier of Swedish hockey. Unlike nearly all Swedish NHLers, Bratt didn’t get the chance to showcase his talents in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), their top division. Regardless, he had just 14 goals and 39 points in 94 games in the Swedish minor leagues. He didn’t even make Sweden’s World Juniors squad.

But he earned his spot out of Devils’ training camp in 2017, where he showcased some explosive speed and elusive ability. His five points in four preseason games, along with a plus-6 rating, propelled him from a lower-end prospect to a roster lock. Since then, he’s only gotten better with each passing season, blossoming into a truly elite talent.

Not only were 161 players taken before him, but 17 of them were Swedish. Nonetheless, Bratt now has a whopping 292 more points (!!) than any of his countrymen taken that year. Overall, his 359 career points are the sixth-most of that entire draft class, trailing only Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Alex DeBrincat, Clayton Keller and Patrik Laine. All except DeBrincat (39th overall) were selected in the top 10.

When The Hockey Writers asked captain Nico Hischier about Bratt’s evolution, he said, “He’s working really hard on himself. You see that every year. He’s a super competitive guy and such a nice guy obviously, too. (He’s) a big part of our group and he’s earned everything…I just think seeing his work ethic. A lot of people look at him and see ‘that’s what it takes’. On the ice and off the ice, he does the right things. So it’s great to have him in our colors.”

Bratt is typically someone who is never satisfied and is always pushing to reach the next level. That is evident in his sometimes-grueling summer workouts that get posted on Instagram by his trainer, Andreas Öhgren.

In his postgame interview following their season finale loss to the New York Islanders, Bratt was asked to reflect on his successful performance this season: “I’m not going to (talk about my play) when our season ended the way it did. I’m not going to stand here and say I’m happy with myself. I think I’ve got a lot to learn…obviously I’ve gotta be a lot better.”

You typically wouldn’t guess those words are from someone who just wrapped up a career-high offensive season. But that’s the never-satisfied, always-searching-for-improvement type of mindset that Bratt brings to the table every day.

The advanced numbers back up his dominant play: he was on the ice for 267 high-danger scoring chances (3.26 per game), which led the team. His 56.56 expected-goals for percentage (xGF%) was second on the team. He generated 196 more scoring chances in total than the opposition when he was on the ice – nearly double compared to any other Devils’ forward. And it’s all the more impressive when you consider that he was paired with 14 different line combinations throughout the season (per MoneyPuck).

Devils’ forward Chris Tierney was asked who stood out the most to him this season, and his immediate response was all that one needs to know. “You watch a guy like Bratter. You obviously see him around the league and know (that) he’s a good player. But seeing him day in and day out, you really appreciate how good he actually is. He’s probably one of the most underrated players in the league. Firsthand, seeing him and the work he puts in off the ice, how professional he is, and his approach to the game is impressive.”

Bratt is still only 25 years old, yet has accomplished more than most have in their entire career. He has often stressed the importance of prioritizing mental health just as much as physical health, something that has allowed him to continually rise up the ranks despite the odds being against him.

On and off the ice, Bratt continues to lead by example. As long as health is on his side, he has plenty of time ahead of him. Devils fans should be extremely grateful that he will be donning their colors for the remaining seven seasons. If there is a Stanley Cup in this current core’s future, I would argue that not many will be more of a vital part of it than Bratt himself.