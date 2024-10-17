Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Canadiens – 10/17/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (1-1-2) at CANADIENS (2-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele
Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs
Andreas Englund — Caleb Jones
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Jordan Spence
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Status report
- The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
- Kuemper, a goalie, is day to day.
- Rittich could make a second straight start after allowing four goals on 14 shots in 32:22 Wednesday and being replaced by Copley, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Montembeault will make his third straight start and fourth in five games.
- Struble is cleared to return from an upper-body injury; the defenseman took part in the Canadiens morning skate Thursday but will not play.
