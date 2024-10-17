Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Canadiens – 10/17/24

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (1-1-2) at CANADIENS (2-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Warren Foegele

Tanner Jeannot — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andre Lee — Alex Turcotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov — Kyle Burroughs

Andreas Englund — Caleb Jones

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Joel Edmundson, Akil Thomas, Jordan Spence

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Kuemper, a goalie, is day to day.

Rittich could make a second straight start after allowing four goals on 14 shots in 32:22 Wednesday and being replaced by Copley, who was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Montembeault will make his third straight start and fourth in five games.

Struble is cleared to return from an upper-body injury; the defenseman took part in the Canadiens morning skate Thursday but will not play.

