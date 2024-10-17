LA Kings Game Notes: Defensive Breakdowns Continue in Blowout Loss to Maple Leafs

You would think after a game where the Los Angeles Kings allowed eight goals that the next time they step onto the ice tightening up defensively would be at the front of their minds. Well, that wasn’t the case as they failed to clean up their game in their own end resulting in a 6-2 blowout loss courtesy of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It was almost a repeat performance from their game in Ottawa although this time, they couldn’t put the puck in the back of the net nearly as much. It wasn’t for a lack of effort though, they peppered Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz with 34 shots only managing to crack him twice. Lack of defensive awareness is what killed the Kings last night but the score would have been a lot closer if Stolarz did not play the way he did.

Los Angeles Kings Game notes (The Hockey Writers)

Aside from the shot count, the Maple Leafs controlled most of this game. On the forecheck they were quicker, always disrupting plays with active sticks, and the Kings couldn’t handle the pressure. They took too long to react, unable to move the puck quickly enough which led to many turnovers.

Defensive Breakdowns Continued

Mistakes and defensive breakdowns are going to happen. If they didn’t, not many goals would be scored. What’s concerning is that the Kings have had too many over the past couple of games to the point where there is no structure to how they defend. Blown coverage and being lost in their own zone led to most of the Maple Leafs’ goals. Too many players were left wide open too many times. On the first goal, Kevin Fiala coasted into the defensive zone and didn’t get to Bobby McMann quick enough. On the third goal, McMann got behind all three Kings back checkers for a breakaway. On the fourth goal, Quinton Byfield lost Morgan Rielly driving to the net for a tip. On the sixth goal, John Tavares was left untouched right in front of the net.

“We’re thinking too much sometimes for sure,” forward Phillip Danault said. “We gotta forecheck with a purpose we can’t just be there we gotta want it a little more.”

The Kings as an organization have taken pride in being a defensively sound team over the years, especially when they were utilizing the 1-3-1. There’s no reason to panic just yet but it is interesting how a team that has focused on taking care of their own zone first for so many years is now having a lot of trouble with it to start the season.

“We broke down and they scored, I don’t think they had that many chances but they had good chances, breakdowns by us for sure,” head coach Jim Hiller said. “It’s a concern any time you don’t win the game and you break down early like we did.”

Discipline Is a Struggle

At this point, it wouldn’t be the 2024-25 Kings if they didn’t take a penalty in the first few minutes of the hockey game. Just over two minutes into the first period, Andre Lee was called for holding. Once again the Kings weren’t going to be able to get that good start that made them so successful in the preseason. Taking penalties early in the game allows the other team to settle in and get more comfortable. That’s exactly what the Maple Leafs did because just a few minutes later McMann opened the scoring. Shortly after that, Auston Matthews increased the lead to two picking up his first of the season, and before you knew it the Maple Leafs had a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Kings took four penalties against the Maple Leafs and have now been shorthanded 20 times in just four games. Giving up an average of five power play opportunities a game is a recipe for disaster and if the Kings’ penalty kill wasn’t so good in the first two games, I’m not so sure that this team would have a point right now.

After going 10/10 on the penalty kill in the first two games, the Kings have killed just four of their last 10 penalties. Staying out of the box is going to be crucial if they want to leave Montreal with two points because the Canadiens possess multiple players that will burn you if you give them multiple chances on the powerplay.

Alex Turcotte Puts in the Work

There haven’t been many positives from the Kings over the past couple of games, but Alex Turcotte was easily the Kings’ best forward against the Maple Leafs. Whenever the Kings get into a bit of a rut in their own zone and are constantly being hemmed in for extended periods of time, there seems to be only one line that breaks the cycle almost every time, and it’s that fourth line led by Turcotte at center. He is a skilled individual, there’s no doubt about it, but that aside, he works. He’s always hunting pucks, leaving his best out on the ice, and it finally paid off for him last night as he made no mistake burying a prime opportunity right in the slot to get the Kings on the board.

Last game against Ottawa it seemed as if Turcotte was on a short leash. Only playing roughly six minutes, he rode the bench after a careless turnover that led to a goal. Regardless of the turnover, that goal from the blue line should have never gone in and the fact that such a young player like Turcotte was punished for it was mind-boggling. In Toronto, he led the Kings in expected goals in all situations and shot attempts and saw his time on ice increase by about eight minutes finishing the night with 14:14. He’s been a consistent positive ever since the start of preseason and it just makes you wonder how much better he could be if he was given a chance to play higher up in the lineup.

The Kings have a quick turnaround as they enter the mecca of hockey to take on the Canadiens for the second half of their back-to-back.