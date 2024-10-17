Blackhawks Look Much Better Through 4 Games

The Chicago Blackhawks opened the 2024-25 NHL regular season with four consecutive road games, taking on the Utah Hockey Club in their first-ever game, followed by a northern trio of matches against the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

While the results left much to be desired – one win, two regulation losses and a third defeat in overtime – the process and effort during the nearly 250 minutes of gameplay should leave fans optimistic for the remaining 95 percent of hockey to be played this season.

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno of the Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Let’s take a look at the Blackhawks’ first four games and what to expect going into the Oct. 17 home opener against the San Jose Sharks.

Oct. 8: 4-1 Loss to Utah HC

Chicago had the privilege of playing Utah HC in their first game since relocating from Arizona as the Coyotes. A normal regular-season opening game is unpredictable enough, but throwing in an entirely new team and arena means all bets are off.

I wrote about the game last week, noting the frustration of seeing a lot of the same mistakes being made that we saw last season: slow starts, bad power play, too many chances given up, not enough of their own chances, etc.

But their second period looked much better than their first, and their third period nearly resulted in a memorable comeback before the season really got started. Still though, plenty of little mistakes that can drive a coach crazy.

Game grade: C+

Oct. 11: 2-1 Overtime Loss to Jets

Only the second game of the season and it might go down as one of the biggest heartbreakers. The Blackhawks played disciplined, reliable defense in the neutral zone and their own end, snuffing out Winnipeg breakouts, and forward Ryan Donato scored late in the second period to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Short side, strong side. 💪 Ryan Donato gives the #Blackhawks the lead in the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/m9hCXdOneZ — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) October 12, 2024

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom, who struggled in 2023-24 with a 5-22-2 record and .880 save percentage (SV%), looked in control, stopping every shot he faced in the first 58 minutes and 56 seconds of the game.

But with the Jets’ net empty and the sixth attacker on the ice, Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele banged in a rebound and tied the game at one. Less than a minute into the extra frame, Schefiele was wide open in the slot, snapped it past Soderblom and just like that, the Blackhawks lost their first two games of the season.

“I thought we played an excellent game,” defenseman Seth Jones said after the game. “We were turnover-free in the neutral zone, for the most part. Everyone was chipping in the way we needed to play. […] We hung in there for 59 minutes, and then lost coverage in OT.”

Game grade: B-

Oct. 12: 5-2 Win Over Oilers

The Blackhawks were scoreless on four opportunities with the man advantage between Utah and the Jets, a continuation of last season’s 28th-ranked power play at 16.6 percent.

So when the team went to Alberta to face the defending Western Conference champions in the Oilers, it was a shock to see head coach Luke Richardson’s group go three-for-three on the power play, with goals from Jones (!!!) and Teuvo Teravainen, helping fuel a 5-2 Blackhawks win over the home team.

Teuvo Teravainen the Chicago Blackhawk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ffaTa5prkS — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 13, 2024

Sure, maybe the Oilers were in a bit of a rut and Chicago caught them on a bad night. Maybe the bounces just went the Blackhawks’ way. Honestly, who cares? A win is a win, and taking down nearly everyone and their stepmom’s Stanley Cup pick in the first week of the season is an accomplishment.

Also: this was a fun game. Rewatching it the next day, there were moments where it looked like the group was having fun, the players on the bench were leaning over the boards with excitement, and the shots had extra zip. If you were a fan, it was one of the most fun games in years.

Game grade: A-

Oct. 15: 3-1 Loss to Flames

Despite the regulation loss, I thought this was arguably the Blackhawks’ best effort so far. After giving up the first goal near the end of the first period, captain Nick Foligno tied it just 10 seconds later, tipping a point shot from Jones. Chicago would continue to pepper the Flames with shots to start the second, and it looked like they were controlling play for a good chunk of the game.

blink and you'll miss it😳 pic.twitter.com/DIvOkOva69 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 16, 2024

But the Blackhawks couldn’t get a second goal past Dustin Wolf and the Flames took a 2-1 lead midway through the second, burying an empty netter in the third to seal the 3-1 win.

After the game, Foligno told reporters it’s clear the Blackhawks are a better team than they were last season.

“That’s just the reality. That’s why the expectation goes up,” Foligno said. “We talked about it: It’s no more moral victories.”

However, he added that he’s proud of the group and that they’re coming together.

“It’s early in the season. But you set the standard early, then hopefully it continues on throughout the year.”

Game grade: B

Looking Ahead to Home Opener

As Foligno said, it’s clear this team is much better than last season, at least through the first four games. With more NHL veterans, the Blackhawks seem more comfortable playing within a defensive structure and knowing their assignments in their own end.

Chicago plays their home opener on Oct. 17 against the Sharks, and it’s a certainty the fans inside the United Center will be rocking through Jim Cornelison singing the national anthem and the final whistle. Both teams are rebuilding, although at different stages, with San Jose drafting Macklin Celebrini first overall one year after the Blackhawks took Connor Bedard.

Celebrini has been out with a lower-body injury since the Sharks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 10, so we may have to wait for the first game between the two top picks.

But there’s no doubt these two franchises, loaded with young talent and on their way up from the bottom, will be a must-watch matchup for years to come. Let’s hope their first faceoff is worth the hype.