3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Bruins

To say that the 2024-25 season hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start for the Colorado Avalanche would be an understatement. Getting thoroughly handled by the Vegas Golden Knights is one thing. Losing 6-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets is another. And being drubbed 6-2 by the New York Islanders just made it all feel worse.

Coming into this game with the Boston Bruins, the sense of urgency was palpable. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to fix the glaring issues the team is facing. Let’s dive in and look at the three most important takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

It Wasn’t His Fault, but Stop Starting Georgiev

In all fairness to Alex Georgiev, he wasn’t as bad against the Bruins as he has been otherwise this season. If anything, his issues have been one of many that the team needs to work on but giving up 20 goals in three games to start the season gets noticed more than anything else.

Georgiev wasn’t great by any stretch of the imagination – letting in five goals on 24 shots will do that – but the team defense really let him down. There have been far too many chances this season where Georgiev would have needed to make a spectacular save to keep a goal from happening.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It is very clear that the time for Justus Annunen to start is here. We won’t know whether he is the answer or not until he plays and the willingness to stick with Georgiev at this point is just baffling. The team desperately needs a boost, and it just isn’t going to come with Georgiev tending the net.

The Offense Is Extremely Unbalanced

It is hard to ask more from the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen than what they have done so far. All three are in the top 10 in scoring: MacKinnon and Rantanen have seven points apiece while Makar sits tied for third in the NHL with eight points. They are as dominant as ever.

After that, it’s about as inconsistent as can be. Ross Colton and Casey Mittelstadt have been fine with three points apiece so far. After that, however, it is slim pickings. Only a handful of other forwards even have a point, failing to make much of an impact on the scoresheet as the Avalanche are having to score five or more goals just to be in games.

The Avalanche also have one of the best power plays in the league, which will help over time, but there is only so much the big three can do. MacKinnon is a competitive psycho but even the reigning NHL MVP can only do so much to keep the team from sliding into a longer losing streak.

Team Defense Has Been Bad

Though Georgiev will garner all of the negative attention, team defense has been a major concern so far this season as well. Makar had an awful turnover in the game against the Islanders that led directly to a goal. In this one, just look to Charlie Coyle’s power play goal late in the first period to see how bad it has been for the Avalanche.

Sam Girard, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

David Pastrnak’s goal to make it 3-1 was virtually identical. Both times, the eventual scorer crept into the slot and easily tapped it into the open net. You can’t blame those goals on Georgiev; someone needs to be keenly aware of the backdoor and at least be somewhat on guard. In both cases, it was totally neglected.

Coming into the season, the defense was supposed to still be a strong point. Sure, Devon Toews being injured does them no favors but they were still giving up plenty with him in the lineup. You can’t ask Georgiev to get through this rough patch while the defense is playing as poorly as it has been.

Don’t Panic, But Definitely Be Worried

There is enough talent on this team to go on a run. MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar are good enough to still drag this team into the playoffs. That said, it is time to at least start raising concerns about the remainder of the season, especially in a division as tough as the Central.

Reinforcements will come eventually but where will the Avalanche be in the standings at that point? Being dead last in the league is bad enough but the minus-12 goal differential is straight-up terrifying. Something has to give and it has to happen soon. There is only so much leeway in the NHL before things start to become a major problem.