Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Capitals – 10/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Golden Knights – 10/13/24
- Golden Knights Have All the Pieces to Contend This Season
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Golden Knights – 10/11/24
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)
Status report
- The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
- Ovechkin moves to right wing, where he played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
- Protas moves up from the third line and Mangiapane moves from the first line to the third line.
- Vrana makes his season debut in place of Milano.
- Roy, who left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, is day to day but Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the defenseman is “going to miss a decent amount of time.”
- Thompson, acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 29, makes his Capitals debut against his former team.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 10/12/24
- A Look Back on the 5 Worst Teams in NHL History
- 25 Metropolitan Division Predictions for 2024-25