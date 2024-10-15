Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Capitals – 10/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.

Ovechkin moves to right wing, where he played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Protas moves up from the third line and Mangiapane moves from the first line to the third line.

Vrana makes his season debut in place of Milano.

Roy, who left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, is day to day but Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the defenseman is “going to miss a decent amount of time.”

Thompson, acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 29, makes his Capitals debut against his former team.

