Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Capitals – 10/15/24

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (3-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report

  • The Capitals held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • Ovechkin moves to right wing, where he played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
  • Protas moves up from the third line and Mangiapane moves from the first line to the third line.
  • Vrana makes his season debut in place of Milano.
  • Roy, who left in the second period of a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, is day to day but Washington coach Spencer Carbery said the defenseman is “going to miss a decent amount of time.”
  • Thompson, acquired in a trade with the Golden Knights on June 29, makes his Capitals debut against his former team.

