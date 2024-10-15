Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Blue Jackets – 10/15/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (2-2-0) at BLUE JACKETS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
- The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 win at the Boston Bruins on Monday. They may play 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Labanc
Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jordan Harris — Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: David Jiricek, Jack Johnson, Dylan Gambrell
Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Status report:
- Harris will make his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19. He will replace Johnson, a defenseman.
