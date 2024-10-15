Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Blue Jackets – 10/15/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich — Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Adam Boqvist



Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 win at the Boston Bruins on Monday. They may play 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Labanc

Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier



Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jordan Harris — Erik Gudbranson



Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: David Jiricek, Jack Johnson, Dylan Gambrell

Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)

Status report:

Harris will make his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in the trade that sent Patrik Laine to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 19. He will replace Johnson, a defenseman.

