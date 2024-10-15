Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Hurricanes – 10/15/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (4-1-0) at HURRICANES (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian



Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec



Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report:

The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)

Status report

Kochetkov will start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

