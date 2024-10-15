Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Hurricanes – 10/15/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (4-1-0) at HURRICANES (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report:
- The Devils did not hold a morning skate following a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jack Roslovic — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: None
Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)
Status report
- Kochetkov will start after Andersen made 19 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.
