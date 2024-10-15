Devils Show Improved Defensive Effort Under Keefe

Last season, the New Jersey Devils allowed one goal or less ten times. In their first five games, they’ve already done so thrice. That’s 30% of the way there and we aren’t even midway through October. There’s not a single player on the active roster that holds a negative plus/minus.

A big reason for that is because the 2024-25 Devils have played textbook defense. It starts with the pairing of Brenden Dillon and Dougie Hamilton, who have been the sixth-best defensive pairing in the league (min. 30 minutes time-on-ice) with a 62.1 expected goals-for percentage – xGF% (via MoneyPuck). The shutdown pairing of Jonas Siegenthaler and Johnathan Kovacevic isn’t too far behind them at ninth, with a 58.1 xGF%. Last season, the Devils had 23 different pairings play 30-plus minutes and struggled to find consistent chemistry with any. The Hockey Writers spoke to head coach Sheldon Keefe to learn more about the defensive buy-in and how they’ve found so much success.

On Dougie Hamilton

Last season, at the time of his season-ending torn pectoral muscle, Hamilton was a minus-8. Through five games, he was a minus-1 despite notching two goals and four assists. This season, he has yet to find the scoresheet (not for a lack of chances) but he’s still a plus-3.

Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Keefe told The Hockey Writers, “(Dougie) has definitely bought into that. I think Dillon as his partner always talking to him and helping him has been important. But certainly Dougie’s been more attentive to (defense). His box outs have improved dramatically to protect our net, even in a short amount of time…we need that from everyone.”

From the eye test, Hamilton seemed good for two or three odd-man rushes against on a nightly basis last season. This season, it’s tough to recall one single mishap he’s had. Yes, it’s only five games, but the improvement is palpable.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Hamilton was on the ice for 21 high-danger chances against through five games last season. This go-around, it’s been just 15, a ~29% improvement. That improvement is likely a direct correlation to a cutdown of odd-man rushes due to improved awareness and a more physical, conservative playstyle.

He’s still yielding almost exactly the same results in terms of scoring chances created, but not hurting the team on the flip side. As Keefe said, having a 33-year-old Dillon to help keep him in check is crucial. Hamilton’s offensive upside could arguably make him a net-positive even when he’s a defensive liability. But if he’s able to play at least average defense – like he certainly has thus far – he’s going to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL.

On The Whole Team

Keefe made it very clear that it wasn’t just Hamilton who bought in, but it’s been the whole team (and the early results prove that). He told The Hockey Writers, “Our entire team has given (defense) an enhanced focus since the start of camp…we need that from everyone.”

Keefe then talked about how it’s not just defensemen buying in. It’s the forwards too. He said, “Jack (Hughes) is doing a lot of really good things without the puck, too, that aren’t showing up. And maybe you’re not used to seeing it from him or you’re not looking for it from him, but that’s another guy to me that’s not complicating the game when he’s out there. He’s doing good things, even when he’s not scoring.”

The Devils are firing on almost all cylinders right now. They’re continuing to suppress scoring chances, getting key depth scoring, and the goaltending has done their job. Once guys like Hughes and Hamilton start to impact the scoresheet more often, they could be dangerous. It’s certainly too early to jump to conclusions, but it’s hard to discredit Keefe’s early impact. Everything he has touched has turned to gold.