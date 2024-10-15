Carolina Hurricanes Place Joakim Ryan on Waivers

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), Elliotte Friedman reported that the Carolina Hurricanes placed Joakim Ryan on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League (AHL). Ryan, who is 31 years old, has not played a game this season but was listed on their injured non-roster list due to a lower-body injury. He spent the 2023-24 campaign in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with the Malmö Redhawks, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists for 18 points through 52 games.

Joakim Ryan (CAR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 15, 2024

Ryan has previously spent time in the NHL, playing with the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and a previous stint with the Hurricanes. Through 145 games played, Ryan has scored four goals and added 20 assists for 24 points which comes out to a 0.17 points-per-game average. In the AHL, Ryan has played 144 games scoring 13 goals and added 70 assists for 83 points which comes out to a 0.58 points-per-game average.

The #Canes waived Joakin Ryan ahead of activating him. He was on season opening IR & carrying a $0 cap hit. By waiving him & then sending him down when cleared, he won't have a cap impact.https://t.co/UYAHvpRUMh — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 15, 2024

Before making the jump to professional hockey, Ryan played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the NCAA. In the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, he scored three goals and added 29 assists for 32 points through 53 games. In four seasons in the NCAA, Ryan scored 19 goals and added 59 assists for 78 points through 123 games. Ryan is expected to be assigned to the Charlotte Checkers if he goes unclaimed, and will make his 2024-25 debut soon.

