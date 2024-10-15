Maple Leafs’ Trio Serve Thanksgiving Dinner at Covenant House Toronto

It wasn’t a regular Thanksgiving weekend for some of the newest members of the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the team had Monday off following their Saturday win, some of the team’s players — including Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz and Nicholas Robertson — spent the day dishing out some Thanksgiving dinner to some of the city’s youth at Covenant House Toronto.

For those who don’t know, Covenant House Toronto has been around since 1982 and worked with homeless and trafficked youth at risk in the city. They’ve provided all kinds of services from employment training to shelter and meals and have been partnered with the Maple Leafs for close to a decade.

Grateful for our city 💙



Thanks for having us tonight @CovenantHouseTO pic.twitter.com/phD4agCErh — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 14, 2024

The trio spent the day fielding questions from some of the youth at Covenant House Toronto, while also providing autograph opportunities and, of course, making sure that no one left with an empty stomach.

“It’s the smallest thing for us to hopefully give some youth a little fun for an hour or two,” said Tanev on spending the day with local youth. “Covenant House has been around for a long time helping youth that just need some help and some joy. It’s an easy thing for us to do for a couple hours of the day.”

As for the other two, Stolarz got a taste of just how important the Maple Leafs are to the community outside of playing the game of hockey.

“It’s a privilege to do what we do so to be able to use our platform and our voice and to be able to help out, just seeing the smiles on their faces is awesome,” he said.

Robertson, on the other hand, was just happy that he was only serving turkey dinner and not cooking it — something he has yet to do in his own life.

The Maple Leafs do all kinds of things around the city — including yearly visits to Sick Kids Hospital as well. As for the Covenant House, they’ve supported well over 100,000 youth in the area since its inception in 1982 and plan to support many more in the years to come.