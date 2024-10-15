Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blues – 10/15/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (1-0-2) at BLUES (2-1-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau
Jake Middleton — Jonas Brodin
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Daemon Hunt — Declan Chisholm
Brock Faber
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (broken nose), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Marcus Johansson (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Wild could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
- Eriksson Ek, a forward, and Spurgeon, a defenseman, each will miss a second straight game.
- Johansson, a forward, is questionable.
- Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday and could make his season debut.
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen, P.O. Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)
Status report
- Saad will make his season debut and play on the top line after his wife Alyssa delivered the couple’s third child, a daughter named Lyra, on Thursday.
- To make room for Saad on the roster, Texier, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday.
- Kapanen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
