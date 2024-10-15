Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Blues – 10/15/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (1-0-2) at BLUES (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Ryan Hartman — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau

Jake Middleton — Jonas Brodin

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Daemon Hunt — Declan Chisholm

Brock Faber

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (broken nose), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Marcus Johansson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Eriksson Ek, a forward, and Spurgeon, a defenseman, each will miss a second straight game.

Johansson, a forward, is questionable.

Hunt, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday and could make his season debut.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Zack Bolduc — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Kasperi Kapanen, P.O. Joseph, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee), Torey Krug (ankle)

Status report

Saad will make his season debut and play on the top line after his wife Alyssa delivered the couple’s third child, a daughter named Lyra, on Thursday.

To make room for Saad on the roster, Texier, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Kapanen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

Latest for THW: