NHL Injury Report: Oct. 15, 2024

Below are the latest injury reports compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents.


John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

  • Placed on injured reserve
  • Expected to return by Nov. 8

Zach Aston-Reese – Columbus Blue Jackets

  • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
  • Expected to return tonight vs Florida Panthers

Sean Behrens – Colorado Avalanche

  • Out for the season with a knee injury

Matt Dumba – Dallas Stars

  • Week-to-week with a lower-body injury
  • Stars have also recalled Alex Petrovic from the Texas Stars

Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars

  • Day-to-day with a lower-body injury
  • Mavrik Bourque will make his season debut by replacing Seguin

Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers

  • Placed on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury
  • Expected to return by Feb. 2025

Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers

  • Out for a week with illness
  • Targeted return day of Oct. 22 vs Minnesota Wild

Alexander Barkov – Florida Panthers

  • Expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury
  • Expected to return by November for the NHL Global Series in Finland

Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings

  • Placed on long-term injured reserve with an ankle injury
  • Expected to return by Dec. 4

Marcus Johansson – Minnesota Wild

  • Will be a game-time decision tonight with an undisclosed injury

Jared Spurgeon – Minnesota Wild

  • Day-to-day with a lower-body injury
  • Declan Chisholm will play his second game of the season by replacing Spurgeon

Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild

  • Day-to-day with a broken nose
  • Left Minnesota’s game early against Seattle Kraken and did not return

David Reinbacher – Montreal Canadiens

  • Had surgery performed on left knee
  • Expected to return by Mar. 1, 2025

Patrik Laine – Montreal Canadiens

  • Placed on long-term injured reserve
  • Expected to return by Dec. 1

Brett Pesce – New Jersey Devils

  • Pesce is skating in a regular jersey at Tuesday’s practice
  • Expected to return by Oct. 17 from a lower-body injury

Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils

  • Placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury
  • Expected to return by Nov. 7

Linus Ullmark – Ottawa Senators

  • Day-to-day with a strain
  • Expected to return on Thursday vs New Jersey Devils

Ridly Greig – Ottawa Senators

  • Week-to-week with an upper-body injury
  • Adam Guadette has filled into the Senators’ lineup

Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks

  • Placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury
  • Expected to return on Oct 20

Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken

  • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
  • Did not play on Sunday
  • Game-time decision for Tuesday’s game vs Nashville Predators

Alexandre Texier – St. Louis Blues

  • Placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury

Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues

  • Out for the season with an ankle injury

Michael Eyssimont – Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Lower-body injury
  • Gametime decision tonight vs Vancouver Canucks

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Missed practice with an illness
  • Status for Wednesday’s (Oct. 16) against Los Angeles Kings in question

Calle Jarnkrok – Toronto Maple Leafs

  • Placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury
  • Expected to return by Oct. 31

Sean Durzi – Utah Hockey Club

  • Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
  • Expected to return Wednesday (Oct. 16) against Anaheim Ducks

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks

  • Lower-body injury
  • Gametime decision tonight vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Matt Roy – Washington Capitals

  • Day-to-day with a lower-body injury