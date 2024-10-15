NHL Injury Report: Oct. 15, 2024

Below are the latest injury reports compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents.
John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
- Placed on injured reserve
- Expected to return by Nov. 8
Zach Aston-Reese – Columbus Blue Jackets
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
- Expected to return tonight vs Florida Panthers
Sean Behrens – Colorado Avalanche
- Out for the season with a knee injury
Matt Dumba – Dallas Stars
- Week-to-week with a lower-body injury
- Stars have also recalled Alex Petrovic from the Texas Stars
Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars
- Day-to-day with a lower-body injury
- Mavrik Bourque will make his season debut by replacing Seguin
Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers
- Placed on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury
- Expected to return by Feb. 2025
Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers
- Out for a week with illness
- Targeted return day of Oct. 22 vs Minnesota Wild
Alexander Barkov – Florida Panthers
- Expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury
- Expected to return by November for the NHL Global Series in Finland
Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings
- Placed on long-term injured reserve with an ankle injury
- Expected to return by Dec. 4
Marcus Johansson – Minnesota Wild
- Will be a game-time decision tonight with an undisclosed injury
Jared Spurgeon – Minnesota Wild
- Day-to-day with a lower-body injury
- Declan Chisholm will play his second game of the season by replacing Spurgeon
Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild
- Day-to-day with a broken nose
- Left Minnesota’s game early against Seattle Kraken and did not return
David Reinbacher – Montreal Canadiens
- Had surgery performed on left knee
- Expected to return by Mar. 1, 2025
Patrik Laine – Montreal Canadiens
- Placed on long-term injured reserve
- Expected to return by Dec. 1
Brett Pesce – New Jersey Devils
- Pesce is skating in a regular jersey at Tuesday’s practice
- Expected to return by Oct. 17 from a lower-body injury
Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils
- Placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury
- Expected to return by Nov. 7
Linus Ullmark – Ottawa Senators
- Day-to-day with a strain
- Expected to return on Thursday vs New Jersey Devils
Ridly Greig – Ottawa Senators
- Week-to-week with an upper-body injury
- Adam Guadette has filled into the Senators’ lineup
Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks
- Placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury
- Expected to return on Oct 20
Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
- Did not play on Sunday
- Game-time decision for Tuesday’s game vs Nashville Predators
Alexandre Texier – St. Louis Blues
- Placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury
Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues
- Out for the season with an ankle injury
Michael Eyssimont – Tampa Bay Lightning
- Lower-body injury
- Gametime decision tonight vs Vancouver Canucks
William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Missed practice with an illness
- Status for Wednesday’s (Oct. 16) against Los Angeles Kings in question
Calle Jarnkrok – Toronto Maple Leafs
- Placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury
- Expected to return by Oct. 31
Sean Durzi – Utah Hockey Club
- Day-to-day with an upper-body injury
- Expected to return Wednesday (Oct. 16) against Anaheim Ducks
Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks
- Lower-body injury
- Gametime decision tonight vs Tampa Bay Lightning
Matt Roy – Washington Capitals
- Day-to-day with a lower-body injury