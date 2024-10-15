NHL Injury Report: Oct. 15, 2024

Below are the latest injury reports compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents.



John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

Placed on injured reserve

Expected to return by Nov. 8

Zach Aston-Reese – Columbus Blue Jackets

Day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Expected to return tonight vs Florida Panthers

Sean Behrens – Colorado Avalanche

Out for the season with a knee injury

Matt Dumba – Dallas Stars

Week-to-week with a lower-body injury

Stars have also recalled Alex Petrovic from the Texas Stars

Tyler Seguin – Dallas Stars

Day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Mavrik Bourque will make his season debut by replacing Seguin

Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers

Placed on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury

Expected to return by Feb. 2025

Matthew Tkachuk – Florida Panthers

Out for a week with illness

Targeted return day of Oct. 22 vs Minnesota Wild

Alexander Barkov – Florida Panthers

Expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury

Expected to return by November for the NHL Global Series in Finland

Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings

Placed on long-term injured reserve with an ankle injury

Expected to return by Dec. 4

Marcus Johansson – Minnesota Wild

Will be a game-time decision tonight with an undisclosed injury

Jared Spurgeon – Minnesota Wild

Day-to-day with a lower-body injury

Declan Chisholm will play his second game of the season by replacing Spurgeon

Joel Eriksson Ek – Minnesota Wild

Day-to-day with a broken nose

Left Minnesota’s game early against Seattle Kraken and did not return

David Reinbacher – Montreal Canadiens

Had surgery performed on left knee

Expected to return by Mar. 1, 2025

Patrik Laine – Montreal Canadiens

Placed on long-term injured reserve

Expected to return by Dec. 1

Brett Pesce – New Jersey Devils

Pesce is skating in a regular jersey at Tuesday’s practice

Expected to return by Oct. 17 from a lower-body injury

Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils

Placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury

Expected to return by Nov. 7

Linus Ullmark – Ottawa Senators

Day-to-day with a strain

Expected to return on Thursday vs New Jersey Devils

Ridly Greig – Ottawa Senators

Week-to-week with an upper-body injury

Adam Guadette has filled into the Senators’ lineup

Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks

Placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury

Expected to return on Oct 20

Vince Dunn – Seattle Kraken

Day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Did not play on Sunday

Game-time decision for Tuesday’s game vs Nashville Predators

Alexandre Texier – St. Louis Blues

Placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury

Torey Krug – St. Louis Blues

Out for the season with an ankle injury

Michael Eyssimont – Tampa Bay Lightning

Lower-body injury

Gametime decision tonight vs Vancouver Canucks

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs

Missed practice with an illness

Status for Wednesday’s (Oct. 16) against Los Angeles Kings in question

Calle Jarnkrok – Toronto Maple Leafs

Placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury

Expected to return by Oct. 31

Sean Durzi – Utah Hockey Club

Day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Expected to return Wednesday (Oct. 16) against Anaheim Ducks

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks

Lower-body injury

Gametime decision tonight vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Matt Roy – Washington Capitals