Blue Jackets to Honor Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau in Home Opener

The losses of both Johhny and Matthew Gaudreau were sudden and devastating. As the grieving process continues, the time to honor their lives through the game they loved is upon us.

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for their home opener. Prior to puck drop, the Blue Jackets will remember the two brothers through a pregame ceremony, patches sporting Johnny’s No. 13 (provided to both fans and players), and a concourse paying homage to the two. The ceremony and video will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

We encourage everyone to arrive early for tonight's game. Doors will open at 5:30p.m., with the pre-game video and ceremony starting at 7.



If you can't attend, @BallySportsCBUS will air a tribute to Johnny Gaudreau at 6:30 p.m., followed by live coverage of the pregame ceremony… pic.twitter.com/N1SGR7WRt5 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

Guy Gaudreau, the father of the late brothers, was invited to the Blue Jackets’ last practice by head coach Dean Evason. This isn’t the first time Guy received an invitation to an NHL team’s practice, as the Philadelphia Flyers did the same just a few weeks beforehand.

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau (The Hockey Writers)

By all accounts, Guy wants to be involved with NHL activities. It’s a passion for his entire family, and he’s seemingly honoring his sons through what they enjoyed more than almost anything—hockey. Evason, and other coaches around the league, are welcoming Guy with open arms.

As family, friends, players, and fans all grieve the losses of Johnny and Matthew, teams around the league are trying to do the right things. The Blue Jackets have held strong in the wake of tragedy, trying their best to both remember the Gaudreau brothers and simultaneously ease the pain of the grave losses.