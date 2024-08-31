Remembering Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau With Their Lasting Impact

Weren’t we just here? Sure feels like it, doesn’t it?

It was just three summers ago that the Columbus Blue Jackets’ organization endured one of the worst tragedies anyone can go through when goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away due to a fireworks accident. The pain from that situation still lingers.

And now this? This can’t be real, right?

On Friday morning, the Blue Jackets confirmed the worst possible outcome in the midst of several rumors. Star-winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey while riding their bikes on the night before their sister’s wedding.

What do you even say here? What started as a routine Thursday by most every standard ended with two precious lives gone in an instant. How can anyone wrap their head around this?

Trying to come up with the words to say is next to impossible for a situation like this. Johnny and Matthew absolutely deserve to be honored for not only what they did on the ice, but what they did off it. The way they lived their lives will have a lasting impact on everyone who knew them best. That is worth celebrating.

How We Got Here

Johnny and Matthew were set to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding on Friday. On Thursday night, the Gaudreau’s were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Then according to New Jersey State Police, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sean Higgins hit Johnny and Matthew while attempting to pass other vehicles.

According to news releases and a probable-cause affidavit, Higgins consumed “5-6 beers” before the accident. He allegedly told police that consuming alcohol led to his impatience in the moment.

Higgins is being held without bond in the Salem County Correctional Facility. He didn’t enter a plea during his first court hearing on Friday. A detention motion hearing is set for Sept 5. He is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving under the influence.

Matthew’s Impact on Johnny

Johnny and Matthew had a special connection. Johnny wanted to spend time with his brother as much as possible. He showed that in one of the greatest ways possible while making a major career decision.

With Matthew at Boston College, Johnny elected to come back for his junior season. Why? So they can be teammates. It might sound cliche when you hear the team “Family Matters.” For the Gaudreau’s, that’s no cliche. That was and is their way of life.

Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau were always family first in everything. (The Hockey Writers)

While Matthew didn’t get to the level of stardom Johnny got to, Matthew still made an impact in the sport of hockey. He went down the path of being a head coach at Gloucester Catholic High School and was also an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Rebels.

In line with how the Gaudreau’s do things, Matthew gave of his time to help others succeed. As we’ll see with Johnny especially with his time with the Blue Jackets, they each had hearts of gold. They would do anything to help others. That is their lasting impact.

Celebrating Them as Family Men

The hockey accomplishments of Johnny speak for themselves. He won an NCAA National Championship as well as the Hobey Baker Award. He was a 7x NHL All-Star. He made impacts on the international stage. He scored one of the most memorable goals in recent Calgary Flames history in Game 7 overtime against the Dallas Stars.

But the hockey is just part of the Gaudreau’s story and not even the most important part. Johnny was a family man who happened to be very good at hockey. The family part helped defined the last part of his career.

When given the opportunity to choose what team he wanted to play for, he chose the Columbus Blue Jackets to the shock and awe of the hockey world. It may not have made sense to many. But it made sense to him. Why? Family first.

Columbus has long been known to be a great city to raise a family. Johnny got that word from several players around the NHL. He and his wife Meredith came to Columbus not only to allow himself to play hockey with a fresh, new contract, it allowed her to pursue her career as a nurse. His wife’s desire was just as important to him as his own desires. That’s what needs to be celebrated when remembering both Johnny and Matthew. They put others ahead of themselves. They loved with purpose. I think we can all learn a lesson from this.

Johnny’s Time in Columbus

Johnny spent nine great years with the Flames’ organization. It’s clear the kind of lasting impact he made on that franchise. Even when he left them, they always had a place in his heart no matter where he went.

Johnny arrived in Columbus ready to help a young up and coming team try to take the next step. To say the his two seasons were hard would be an understatement. Even in those moments, Johnny remained true to himself. He was a quiet leader. He did everything he could to be there for his teammates even if points in the standings were few and far between.

In all, Johnny played 161 games for the Blue Jackets. He amassed a line of 33-101-134 in those 161 games. He didn’t get stats like he did with the Flames. But he was still really good at what he did.

The thing we need to celebrate about Johnny’s time with the Blue Jackets is just how impactful he was in the locker room. In front of the cameras, he may have come across as quiet. But there is so much more there than meets the eye.

First, Johnny was always available even in the most difficult moments. It takes a certain kind of character to consistently do that. He was always gracious with his time when needed.

Then second, beyond the cameras and recorders, Johnny was a treasure. He had an infectious smile. He was well loved amongst his teammates. He made the locker room a better place to be.

Johnny loved football especially the Philadelphia Eagles. There was always some fun banter between him and anyone who had their allegiance with a different team. But every time we brought football up in small talk, he lit up. It was one of his passions. He would leave the room saying “Go Birds.” It’s no coincidence that both the Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts released statements on Friday.

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny was a dedicated hockey player, Birds fan & cherished member of the Eagles faithful. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Gaudreau family & those impacted by this loss!#FlyJohnnyFly 🙏🏾 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 30, 2024

Johnny was a leader even if he didn’t say a lot. When he did speak, people listened. No more was this evident than what he did when Patrik Laine entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Laine was raising money that went toward men’s health initiatives. When he entered the program, it was Johnny who stepped up and carried on what Laine started. He wasn’t looking for attention. He didn’t boast about it. He saw an opportunity to help and stepped up in a quiet way. Johnny and Matthew’s humility need to be celebrated.

Then at the end of season media availability in April, Johnny’s last words were on Laine being in the program. He said “(Laine’s) not alone in the city. They have us so we got to be there for them.” We all wished each other a good summer. And that was it. That was our last words to Johnny. Who knew that would be the case? He ended on the record ensuring they would be there for a teammate. How appropriate given the circumstances.

Johnny arriving in Columbus was a huge deal. When stars were leaving, he chose Columbus. Fans embraced him and welcomed him with open arms. No longer was the cannon a source of fear. In fact, the Blue Jackets Cannon Crew wrote a note at the Memorial site in front of Nationwide Arena that said “The Cannon always loved you. Thank you.”

Johnny’s time in Columbus can be summed up like this. He was a star on the ice. He was a legend off the ice. He and Meredith welcomed their two kids into the world while in Columbus. He made everyone around him welcomed and better. He will never be forgotten at the corner of Front and Nationwide. He is the epitome of what we should all strive for in life.

Trying to Process This

This is the part where it’s going to get really hard. Because of one decision by Sean Higgins, tens of thousands of people in the world felt some kind of impact. He decided he didn’t need an Uber. He didn’t need a friend to drive him home. He took matters into his own hands. In the process, two young men who had their whole lives ahead of them lost their lives. The domino effect from there knows no bounds.

Imagine being the parents and losing two sons in a flash. Imagine being their sister who was set to have their most exciting day at their wedding completely taken from them. Imagine being in Meredith’s shoes and losing your soulmate. Imagine being Matthew’s wife Madeline who is currently pregnant with their first child and dad won’t be around.

Think of all the indirect victims too. Whether it’s law enforcement who had to process the scene and handle the craziness of what was to follow or fans around the world frantically wondering what was going on. One irresponsible decision led to many lives being impacted in some capacity. Life dealt a brutal reminder that it is not fair in any way, shape or form. Hopefully there is a renewed conversation worldwide about the dangers of drinking and driving so something like this doesn’t happen again.

The Gaudreau’s meant so much to so many people. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now we’re left to try to process this whole thing. Spending hours at Nationwide Arena on Friday, it was evident just how impactful the Gaudreau’s were to many people. What started as a couple bouquets of flowers turned into a mass collection of items by the end of the night.

Many tears were shed. Many prayers were said. Just after 7:00 P.M. eastern, around 70 fans gathered in front of Nationwide Arena with candles and held a long moment of silence followed by a prayer. To many, it was exactly where they needed to be in the moment. It was therapeutic to a certain degree. But it also reinforced the concept of not only how strong the Blue Jackets’ fanbase was, but how connected they are.

Final Thoughts

There are no words that will adequately describe the horror of this entire situation. Johnny Gaudreau. Matthew Gaudreau. Two men who loved with everything they had were taken from us in the blink of an eye. We cannot imagine the totality of the pain many people are going through.

They say the ultimate sign of respect is what’s said about an individual after a tragedy such as this. The entire sports world came out in solidarity. Major stars including LeBron James and South Jersey’s own Mike Trout expressed their condolences to the Gaudreau’s. Many other figures came out and had nothing but good things to say about Johnny and Matthew. That’s when you know that the life you were living was a good one.

Johnny and Matthew may have been taken from us abruptly. However they leave behind a legacy of family and love that should be celebrated everyday. Hockey was just a small part of what the Gaudreau’s were about. They showed us all how to love. They also showed us why family comes first.

We express our most heartfelt condolences to the Gaudreau’s, the Blue Jackets, the Flames, Boston College, USA Hockey and anyone that had a connection to Johnny or Matthew in any form. The pain of this one won’t go away anytime soon.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. They might be gone. But they will never be forgotten. Not now. Not ever. They made a lasting impact on the world that should be celebrated. They helped make the world a better place.