3 Young Centres the Flames Need to Target for a Trade

The Calgary Flames are looking to add to their roster. Yes, you heard that right. Despite being early into what most are considering a rebuilding stage, it is being reported that general manager (GM) Craig Conroy is scouring the trade market in hopes of adding a player to his group.

Related: Flames: 4 Potential Replacements for Injured Samuel Honzek

This report, which comes from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, may not be as egregious as it sounds. According to him, Conroy is hoping to add a centreman that fits their age scheme. It isn’t as much about adding talent in hopes of competing in 2024-25, as it is planning for their future by bringing in a young, skilled player with potential.

“A lot of people were expecting at some point this year with all the names that were [moved] out the door last year, ‘Hey, they might be moving on from guys.’ No, it’s actually quite the opposite,” Seravalli said. “Not usually much trade activity to start a season, but I’m told Flames GM Craig Conroy has been working the phones in recent days to try and find a centre to add to the Calgary Flames in their middle six. Preferably someone that fits their age scheme. Preferably, if at all possible in a perfect world, a right-shooting centreman.”

That’s a very specific niche, though it makes sense. The Flames have three regular centres on their roster in Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund, and the currently injured Kevin Rooney, all of whom are left-hand shots. They have also been using Martin Pospisil, another left-handed shot, in a centre role this season. What that’s meant to say is that not only do they not have a ton of depth in the position, but no right-handed shots, either. With that said, here are four players they could target to fill the void.

Shane Pinto

Though he has since signed an extension, there were talks not too long ago that Shane Pinto wanted to be moved by the Ottawa Senators. It never got as far as a trade request, but given all the speculation, it seems safe to assume that he was clearly disgruntled with the organization.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps the extension removed any and all hostility, but if there is some that remains, the Flames may want to act. The 23-year-old is very capable of playing a middle six role, and is only continuing to grow offensively. In 41 games last season, he scored nine goals and 27 points. He also has two years remaining on a contract with a team-friendly $3.75 million cap hit, and will be a restricted free agent (RFA) once it’s expired.

Cody Glass

Cody Glass may not have too many opportunities left. He had some serious superstar potential years ago, being selected sixth overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017. After failed stints with the Golden Knights and Predators, however, he ended up with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2024-25 season.

Related: Flames Hoping Mantha Can Continue Boosting Trade Value

It’s early, but things haven’t gone particularly well in Pittsburgh for Glass, as he’s managed just one assist in five games. Given the Penguins’ limited cap space, one can’t help but wonder if they entertain moving Glass and his $2.5 million cap hit should his struggles continue. If that were the case, the Flames should be all over it, as he still has potential despite things not working out this far.

Kirby Dach

The last name on this list may be a stretch, but boy would it be exciting. It wasn’t very long ago that Kirby Dach was viewed as one of the up-and-coming stars in the NHL, but injuries have really taken the shine off the 23-year-old. There is still plenty of potential that remains, but he’s struggling to find it with the Montreal Canadiens, having registered just one assist in five games this season.

The problem with Dach is that nobody knows exactly what he is yet. The Canadiens are hoping he can still become a big-time offensive producer, but he hasn’t shown that to this point. Despite the inconsistencies and injury problems, however, there’s plenty to like, including his 6-foot-4, 221-pound frame. At worst, Conroy should make a call and see if Habs management would entertain the discussion.

Sensible Move from the Flames

Though there were some Flames fans rather upset when they first heard Seravalli’s report, making a move for a centreman, provided they are young, makes sense. At a certain point, you cannot continue to just load up on prospects and picks. Not only will it overcrowd your farm system, but there’s also no guarantee they all turn out. Instead, moving a few pieces for a young, more proven asset is the right way to go, and Conroy is, at the very least, looking into doing that.