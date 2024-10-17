Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 10/17/24

The Ottawa Senators face the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (4-2-0) at SENATORS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Paul Cotter — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
- Markstrom took reps in the starter’s net during the Devils morning skate Thursday.
- New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe made changes to the forward corps, swapping three left wings; Cotter took Meier’s spot on the first line, Meier moved to the second line and Tatar moved to the third line.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)
Status report
- The Senators held an optional morning skate Thursday with 11 skaters and three goalies.
- Forsberg will start and Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will back up, coach Travis Green said.
- Ullmark, a goalie, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut.
