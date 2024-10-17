Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 10/17/24

The Ottawa Senators face the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (4-2-0) at SENATORS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Paul Cotter — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

Markstrom took reps in the starter’s net during the Devils morning skate Thursday.

New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe made changes to the forward corps, swapping three left wings; Cotter took Meier’s spot on the first line, Meier moved to the second line and Tatar moved to the third line.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)

Status report

The Senators held an optional morning skate Thursday with 11 skaters and three goalies.

Forsberg will start and Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will back up, coach Travis Green said.

Ullmark, a goalie, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut.

Latest for THW: