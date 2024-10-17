Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Senators – 10/17/24

by

The Ottawa Senators face the New Jersey Devils at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (4-2-0) at SENATORS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Paul Cotter — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nick Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

  • Markstrom took reps in the starter’s net during the Devils morning skate Thursday.
  • New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe made changes to the forward corps, swapping three left wings; Cotter took Meier’s spot on the first line, Meier moved to the second line and Tatar moved to the third line.

Latest for THW:

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (strain), Artem Zub (concussion), Ridly Greig (upper body)

Status report

  • The Senators held an optional morning skate Thursday with 11 skaters and three goalies.
  • Forsberg will start and Sogaard, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, will back up, coach Travis Green said.
  • Ullmark, a goalie, skated with Ottawa on Thursday but will miss his second straight game. … Bernard-Docker will make his season debut.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner