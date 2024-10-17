Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Capitals – 10/17/24

The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (4-0-0) at CAPITALS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Matt Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
- Seguin, a center, will miss his second straight game and is day to day.
- Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)
Status report
- The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Roy, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game and is day to day.
