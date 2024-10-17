Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 10/17/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Levi will start after Luukkonen made 37 saves Wednesday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Justin Danforth

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jordan Harris — Jack Johnson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)

Status report:

Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after Merzlikins, a goalie, was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Gudbranson, a defenseman, left that game at 18:28 of the second period after a center-ice collision with Monahan. Gudbranson’s spot in the lineup was taken by Jack Johnson.

Danforth makes his season debut following offseason wrist surgery.

Kent Johnson moves to the second line from the third.

Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

