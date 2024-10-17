Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 10/17/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (1-3-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Ryan McLeod — Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

  • The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
  • Levi will start after Luukkonen made 37 saves Wednesday.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Mikael Pyyhtia — Cole Sillinger — Justin Danforth
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jordan Harris — Jack Johnson

Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves

Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)

Status report:

  • Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after Merzlikins, a goalie, was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
  • Gudbranson, a defenseman, left that game at 18:28 of the second period after a center-ice collision with Monahan. Gudbranson’s spot in the lineup was taken by Jack Johnson.
  • Danforth makes his season debut following offseason wrist surgery.
  • Kent Johnson moves to the second line from the third.
  • Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

