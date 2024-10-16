Blue Jackets Fall to Panthers as Teams Honor the Gaudreau Brothers

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, Spencer Knight made 35 stops, and the Florida Panthers beat Columbus 4-3, spoiling a Blue Jackets’ home opener steeped in tributes to Johnny Gaudreau and his brother.

The Blue Jackets and Panthers remembered the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau before the Metropolitan Division club’s home opener. Every player on both teams wore Gaudreau jerseys during the pre-game warmups.

The Panthers even went a step further on their way into the building. “Johnny loved Skittles and purple Gatorade,” Florida forward Sam Bennett told team reporter Katie Engleson. “It’s a tribute to him on what will be an emotional night.”

Saved a spot for Johnny.



Here with us always💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4ouWgS0Qo — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2024

Columbus took the opening faceoff with only four players on the ice, leaving the left wing – Gaudreau’s old position – vacant. Both teams then let 13 seconds elapse in further tribute. Johnny’s wife, Meredith, delivered a recorded message encouraging fans not to be sad but to instead be inspired by her late husband’s life.

Dmitry Kulikov and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (3-2-0), who won their second straight game.

Cole Sillinger had the first shorthanded goal of his career, Sean Monahan and James van Riemsdyk also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for Columbus.