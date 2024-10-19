Predators Look to Win First Game of Season Against Red Wings

It has been a shocking start of the season for the Nashville Predators. The fans had a lot of excitement and anticipation for the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign, and rightfully so. General manager Barry Trotz brought in a lot of talent in the offseason, including Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. He also extended goalie Juuse Saros to an eight-year contract, signed his backup netminder in Scott Wedgewood, and extended defender Alexandre Carrier on a three-year deal.

Since the puck dropped this season, things have not gone quite as planned. The Predators lost their first four games of the season. What factors have played a role in the club’s winless start?

Slow Start from the Newer Players

Despite the attention surrounding Nashville after their free agency moves, the results have not come to fruition yet. Between Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei, only two goals were scored. Marchessault had one, and Skjei had the other. Stamkos has yet to register a point with the Predators. Marchessault had also gone the first three games without a goal but did get his first in the team’s most recent matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Speaking of Marchessault, following the loss to Edmonton, he said he thinks the Predators are “a little fragile.”

Jonathan Marchessault says the Preds are “fragile” right now.



“Everybody in the offseason said we were going to be a good team… but we’re not good enough. Got to work harder.” pic.twitter.com/8miZbBQ0Mk — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) October 18, 2024

Sometimes, newer players take time to gel with their new teammates. Stamkos, Marchessault, and Skjei are all very talented, and they will make a significant impact on the franchise. They will increase their production soon enough, and more wins will come as a result.

Predators Are Getting Outscored

The defense and goaltending need to be better, too. Saros was in a tough predicament for the first game against the Dallas Stars, as he missed the game due to a lower-body injury. However, through the first four games, Nashville has been outscored, 18-8. Seven of those goals against came during their matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Saros was in the net, and he did not have the best night. However, this is also on the defense. They were not able to shut down Seattle’s offense. The Kraken were able to get goals from seven different players (Oliver Bjorkstrand, Adam Larsson, Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Ryker Evans, and Brandon Tanev). In fact, Bjorkstrand, Larsson, and McCann all had an assist each as well. Nashville’s defense needs to be better, and things need to be made easier for Saros. They need to help him out and vice versa. That is on both parties.

Second Time’s the Charm for Nashville?

The Predators play the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this season after losing to them in Detroit, 3-0. The Red Wings got their offense in that contest from J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp, and Dylan Larkin. Their goalie, Cam Talbot, stopped all 42 shots. If Nashville wants to get their first win on the season, they need to be able to break through against the Red Wings. One benefit the Predators have is that the game will be at Bridgestone Arena this time. They will have the home crowd behind them.

Steven Stamkos, shown here as captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is pointless through his first four games with the Nashville Predators. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One player I need to see points from in this next game is Stamkos. He is still a solid player in the sport. He may be 34 years old now, but he scored 40 goals and registered 81 points in 79 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. He had a lot of skill around him, but he is still a great talent in his own right. Marchessault and Skjei got their first goals out of the way. I need to see Stamkos get a goal or two against Detroit now.

Overall, the Predators and their fans have had a tough start. An 0-4-0 beginning is not ideal, but they have the stars to turn this season around. Saros is one of the best goalies in the sport, and he will play like it. Stamkos will start accruing his points. This team will generate better chemistry all around. It can all start with this Red Wings matchup at home.