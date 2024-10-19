Flyers Farm Report: Kolosov, Petersen, Mäkiniemi, and Gahagen

After a 2023-24 campaign playoff run, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms look to take advantage of their parent club the Philadelphia Flyers’ solid pool of prospects in hopes of returning to the 2025 postseason. The Phantoms opened American Hockey League (AHL) play against the Hartford Wolf Pack at home on Oct. 12. In the shootout victory, Lehigh Valley had significant offensive contributions from players who are coming off time with the Flyers Training Camp such as Olle Lycksell, Samu Tuomaala, Anthony Richard, and Jacob Gaucher. These four men recorded a total of six points in the contest. Gaucher’s goal at the 5:27 mark of the second period was the Phantoms’ first goal of the new season.

Of particular interest to Flyers’ fans, goaltender Alexei Kolosov made his 2024-25 campaign debut between the pipes for the Phantoms last weekend. Fans of course recall the summer drama around the 22-year-old Belarussian, who at times appeared to have no desire to play in North America. Despite concerns from front office staff surrounding the player, he had a quality start for Lehigh Valley last weekend, turning away 22 of 25 shots in the shootout thriller. In his second appearance in goal on Oct. 18, Kolosov gave up four goals to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first period of play. After a rough start, it was evident the 6-foot-1, 214-pound goaltender made adjustments, as he “pitched a shutout” over the remaining two periods. He turned away a total of 29 shots during the game.

In addition to Kolosov, the Phantoms are currently carrying two more goalies on their roster; veteran goaltenders Cal Petersen and Eetu Mäkiniemi also made the Phantoms season-opening roster. Along with the three goalies currently assigned to Lehigh Valley, the Flyers have an additional three players at this position with their ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals. This report provides an overview of the Flyers’ six goalie farmhands playing professionally in the AHL and ECHL this season.

Alexei Kolosov

After a summer of uncertainty surrounding Kolosov’s future with the Flyers’ organization, the prospect finally reported to the Flyers Training Camp in Voorhees, New Jersey on Sept. 27. In what was perceived to be a bad case of homesickness and difficulties adjusting to the United States, Philadelphia general manager Daniel Brière and members of the staff managed to work with the Belarussian and his agent to ensure he would join the team in North America. After spending time with the big league training camp, the left-catch goalie was named to the Phantoms opening day roster on Oct. 10.

Drafted 78th overall in 2021, Philadelphia signed Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract on Jul. 8, 2023. The Belarus native made his North American debut with the Phantoms last season on Apr. 13, 2024. In two games, he allowed six goals against. Prior to joining the Phantoms, he spent parts of four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Dinamo Minsk, where the Flyers previously agreed to allow him to continue his development. Overall, his finest KHL numbers came during the 2023-24 campaign, when he won 22 games, recording a 2.39 goals against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%).

Cal Petersen

Cal Petersen is coming off a 33-game season where he saw action between the pipes at the AHL and NHL levels. A 30-year-old veteran of seven professional seasons, he will likely play a majority of the 2024-25 campaign in Lehigh Valley. Drafted 129th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, Petersen made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2018-19 campaign. In addition to significant professional experience, the University of Notre Dame graduate has also represented the United States in international competitions.

Cal Petersen, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the Waterloo, Iowa native appeared in 28 games with Lehigh Valley and five with Philadelphia. He put up respectable numbers with the Phantoms, posting a 2.71 GAA and .902 SV%. His 10 AHL victories were complemented by three shutout performances.

In five NHL games, Petersen recorded a 3.90 GAA and .864 SV%, winning two games in the big leagues. His return to the Phantoms on Mar. 1, 2024, helped to push the franchise into the playoffs. During the Phantoms’ postseason run, he appeared in six games, winning three, and recording a 2.70 GAA and .887 SV%.

Eetu Mäkiniemi

Eetu Mäkiniemi made his North American debut with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves during the 2021-22 campaign. Since then, the Finland native has also seen playing time in goal in the NHL and ECHL. His NHL debut came during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in two games for the San Jose Sharks. In 85 minutes of playing time in the big leagues, he allowed three goals against.

Last season, Mäkiniemi appeared in 21 games at the AHL and ECHL levels. In 18 games with the Sharks AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, he secured eight wins and recorded a 3.14 GAA and .900 SV%. He posted a 3.39 GAA and .907 SV% in three games for the Wichita Thunder, an affiliate of the Sharks in the ECHL. Drafted 104th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017, Mäkiniemi came up in Finland’s ice hockey system before heading to North America to play professionally. The 25-year-old signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers’ organization on Sept. 25, 2024. He will join a fellow veteran goaltender with NHL experience in Petersen this season with the Phantoms.

Parker Gahagen

The Flyers’ ECHL affiliate Royals currently have three goaltenders assigned, all of whom have considerable time as professionals. There is little doubt that these veterans will be called upon during the season to fill roster spots on Lehigh Valley as promotions and injuries impact the team. Reading goalie Parker Gahagen is a great example of the support ECHL goalies can provide at the AHL level; he appeared in 18 games last season with the Phantoms, putting up respectable numbers between the pipes.

A former goalie for the United States Military Academy at West Point, Gahagen had a 2.28 GAA and .936 SV% in 14 games with the Royals. The veteran of six seasons of professional hockey played almost as well in 18 games with Lehigh Valley, posting a 2.59 GAA and .914 SV%. The 31-year-old, left-catch goaltender will start this season in Reading, but he should see action at the AHL level again, especially if he puts up similar numbers in Reading this campaign. Gahagen’s hockey experience and leadership in the locker room will undoubtedly be a big plus for young players coming through the farm system this campaign. Gahagen appeared in the Royals’ season opener on Oct. 18, defeating the Trois-Rivières Lions 3-2.

Keith Petruzzelli

Once a standout for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I’s Quinnipiac University, Keith Petruzzelli will kick off the 2024-25 campaign with Reading. Yet another goalie with a fair amount of professional experience in the farm system, the Massachusetts native was drafted 88th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2017. He spent the last three campaigns in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, jumping between the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL. Last season, in 17 games with the Marlies, Petruzzelli had a 3.55 GAA and .867 SV%. The former Maple Leafs prospect signed a contract with the Lehigh Valley on Aug. 15.

Vinnie Purpura

During parts of five Division I college seasons, Vinnie Purpura split time between Boston University and Long Island University. Since turning professional in the spring of 2023, Purpura appeared in 29 games with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. In 25 games during the 2023-24 campaign, the greater Chicago-area native recorded a 2.78 GAA and .908 SV% on his way to an impressive 15 wins in goal. Purpura signed with the Royals on Jul. 31, 2024. The right-catch goaltender should see a fair amount of time in goal for Reading this season.

Phantoms & Royals Upcoming Schedule

The Phantoms return to action on Oct. 19 at 7:05 EDT against in-state foe Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Phantoms look to split the weekend home and away series against the Baby Penguins in Allentown tonight.

The Flyers’ and Phantoms’ ECHL affiliate Royals return to action on the road against the Worcester Railers this weekend for a two-game series on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Their first home game is Oct. 26 against the Wheeling Nailers.