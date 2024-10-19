Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Predators – 10/19/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

2 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSO

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Christian Fischer

Andrew Copp — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Albert Johansson

Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report:

Kasper was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Friday.

Copp missed practice Friday because of an illness. If he is unavailable Saturday, the Red Wings will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with either Gustafsson or Johansson entering the lineup.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Status report

Saros is expected to make his fourth consecutive start since missing the Predators’ season opener Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury.

