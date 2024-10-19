Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Oilers – 10/19/24

The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (2-3-0) at STARS (4-1-0)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: None
Status report
- Skinner will start after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
- Seguin, a forward, will miss his third straight game.
- Steel is questionable after the forward sustained an injury during his last shift in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Dallas could recall a forward from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday if Steel is unable to play.
Latest for THW: