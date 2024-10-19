Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Oilers – 10/19/24

The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (2-3-0) at STARS (4-1-0)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Viktor Arvidsson

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

Skinner will start after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, will miss his third straight game.

Steel is questionable after the forward sustained an injury during his last shift in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Dallas could recall a forward from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday if Steel is unable to play.

