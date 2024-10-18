NHL Rumors: Stars, Rangers, Flames, Avalanche, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Jake Oettinger deal will likely affect the negotiations between the New York Rangers and Igor Shesterkin. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames aren’t looking to be sellers this season. In fact, they might be early buyers. Finally, are the Colorado Avalanche going to add or are they stuck? One insider links them to John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks.

Shesterkin Likely Won’t Reach $12 Million Per Season

According to Kevin Weekes, when it comes to the final number for Shesterkin to remain with the Rangers, “I think ultimately this gets resolved with a number with an 11 on it.” Weekes appeared on the NHL Network and said he believes Shesterkin might be pushing for $12 million or more, but he won’t get it. Not after the deal signed by Jake Oettinger on Thursday. Weekes notes, “Whether it’s $11.5 {$11.6 million, $11.7 million). That’s my thought. I don’t think it goes to 12. Yeah, I don’t think it goes to 12. Could be wrong.”

The feeling around the NHL, despite the fact that Shesterkin is a pending UFA, is that the Oettinger deal, along with the Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark contracts, have set the new range for goalies in the NHL. Shesterkin is likely to get more than all three, but not $3.5 – $4 million more.

Flames Looking to Trade for a Center

NHL insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Amazon’s Sports on Prime and shared surprising news regarding the Calgary Flames. He noted that while everyone is expecting them to be sellers again this season, GM Craig Conroy is trying to add a center for their middle six.

Craig Conroy Calgary Flames GM (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Keep an eye on the Calgary Flames,” Seravalli stated. “They don’t have interest in tearing things down; they’d actually like to beef up and bolster their lineup if at all possible.” He notes that Conroy has been working the phones in recent days, hoping to add a right-shot center who is in the age range as their core guys. What he’s willing to give up to get that piece isn’t clear. It also wasn’t noted if anything was imminent.

This is an odd time to be trying to make trades considering the season has essentially just begun. Teams aren’t close to moving players that can contribute now and the Flames aren’t looking for a piece that helps in a year or two. They want to improve on their 4-0 start and be competitive.

Avalanche Would Like to Add, But Probably Can’t

TSN’s Chris Johnston recently noted that the Colorado Avalanche are facing a tough stretch, with over $36 million in cap space sidelined due to injuries and suspensions. Johnston doesn’t expect the team to find any immediate help as they wait for key players to return. “They’re trying to ride this through until some of the cavalry can return from the injured list,” Johnston said.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog has missed two full seasons recovering from knee surgery, leaving questions about his future. Meanwhile, forward Valeri Nichushkin is currently suspended as he undergoes Phase 3 treatment in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and isn’t eligible to return until mid-November.

With these significant absences, Colorado is essentially stuck. One potential option is to find a trade with a team that can take on salary. John Gibson’s name has come up out of Anaheim. First wondering if the Avs had any interest in Ville Husso, he acknowledged the salary was an issue. He then added, “However, since Husso was not an option for the Avalanche, what about John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks?” He figured maybe Colorado could come into play because the Ducks can afford to retain a contract.