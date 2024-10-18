5 Takeaways From the Rangers’ 5-2 Win Over the Red Wings

The New York Rangers secured a decisive 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. From the opening faceoff, the Rangers were the better team, outplaying their opponents in every aspect of the game. Their consistent pressure and sharp execution at both ends of the ice left little doubt about the outcome.
Early in the first period, Vincent Trocheck was penalized for tripping Dylan Larkin, putting the Red Wings on the power play. As they pressed, Adam Fox was called for slashing Larkin, giving Detroit a critical 5-on-3 advantage. Despite creating several dangerous opportunities, the Red Wings couldn’t capitalize, and as the penalties expired, Alexis Lafrenière intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, feeding Trocheck, who quickly spotted Artemi Panarin sneaking behind the Red Wings’ defense. Trocheck’s pinpoint pass set up Panarin, who buried his first goal of the night with a lethal shot.
Later in the period, Lafrenière drew a tripping penalty from Alex DeBrincat. Wasting no time, Panarin unleashed a blistering shot that beat Cam Talbot, doubling the Rangers’ lead to 2-0 before the first intermission.
Early in the second period, Moritz Seider cut the Rangers’ lead in half, firing a precise shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that beat Jonathan Quick and brought the Red Wings within one. Eight minutes in, Reilly Smith drew a hooking penalty, and the Rangers quickly capitalized, with Trocheck deflecting a shot from Panarin to restore the team’s two-goal lead at 3-1.
Moments later, Panarin completed the hat trick with a blistering power-play goal to extend the Rangers’ lead to 4-1, and just seconds after the next faceoff, Rangers rookie defenseman Victor Mancini scored his first NHL goal on a powerful point shot, assisted by Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, pushing the Rangers ahead 5-1.
The third period was filled with penalties, but only one goal. With just under four minutes remaining, J.T. Compher scored on the power play, narrowing Detroit’s deficit to 5-2. Despite the late push, the Rangers stood firm and secured a 5-2 victory, improving their record to 3-0-1 to start the season.
Rangers Takeaways
- Panarin has been phenomenal to start the season. With last night’s game, he became the first player in Rangers history to record multiple points in each of the first four games. With 11 points already—five goals and six assists—he is proving that last season’s career year was no fluke, and perhaps this will be the year he translates his regular-season dominance into playoff success.
- Lafrenière also continued his impressive start, extending his point streak to four games. The 2020 first-overall pick broke out last season, and he’s kept the momentum going with five points (two goals, three assists) in the first four games, all at even strength. At some point, head coach Peter Laviolette will need to find a way to get Lafrenière more power play time—he’s earned it with his strong performance.
- After a resurgence backing up Igor Shesterkin last season, Quick looked sharp in his season debut, stopping 29 of 31 shots. If he continues at this level, he will be an invaluable asset to the team, allowing Shesterkin to manage a lighter workload throughout the season.
- The Rangers also face a promising but tricky dilemma. Mancini, the 2022 fifth-round pick, has been outstanding. From training camp until now, he’s proven he belongs in the lineup. He initially made the roster due to Ryan Lindgren’s injury, but he scored his first NHL goal last night and is now contributing on the penalty kill. While there will be growing pains, Mancini deserves to stay in the lineup for the foreseeable future. So, the coaching staff must figure out which defensemen to sit. One potential solution could be rotating Mancini with Lindgren and Jacob Trouba, especially given that both Trouba and Lindgren have dealt with injuries and fatigue. Keeping them fresh could be crucial to the Rangers’ long-term Stanley Cup aspirations.
- The Will Cuylle, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko line has been spectacular. In 41 minutes, they’ve controlled 70.8% of the expected goals, scoring five goals and allowing none, making them the Rangers’ best 5-on-5 line so far. Chytil’s return has added a depth playmaker to the Rangers’ bottom six. As for Kakko, while he may only have two points in four games, it’s time to acknowledge that while he may never reach his initial draft hype, he’s developed into a solid NHLer who can log quality minutes and play strong, reliable defense.
- Next Game: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 PM EST @ Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena