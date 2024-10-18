5 Takeaways From the Rangers’ 5-2 Win Over the Red Wings

The New York Rangers secured a decisive 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. From the opening faceoff, the Rangers were the better team, outplaying their opponents in every aspect of the game. Their consistent pressure and sharp execution at both ends of the ice left little doubt about the outcome.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Recap

Early in the first period, Vincent Trocheck was penalized for tripping Dylan Larkin, putting the Red Wings on the power play. As they pressed, Adam Fox was called for slashing Larkin, giving Detroit a critical 5-on-3 advantage. Despite creating several dangerous opportunities, the Red Wings couldn’t capitalize, and as the penalties expired, Alexis Lafrenière intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, feeding Trocheck, who quickly spotted Artemi Panarin sneaking behind the Red Wings’ defense. Trocheck’s pinpoint pass set up Panarin, who buried his first goal of the night with a lethal shot.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Later in the period, Lafrenière drew a tripping penalty from Alex DeBrincat. Wasting no time, Panarin unleashed a blistering shot that beat Cam Talbot, doubling the Rangers’ lead to 2-0 before the first intermission.

Early in the second period, Moritz Seider cut the Rangers’ lead in half, firing a precise shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that beat Jonathan Quick and brought the Red Wings within one. Eight minutes in, Reilly Smith drew a hooking penalty, and the Rangers quickly capitalized, with Trocheck deflecting a shot from Panarin to restore the team’s two-goal lead at 3-1.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Rangers’ First Two Games of 2024-25 Season

Moments later, Panarin completed the hat trick with a blistering power-play goal to extend the Rangers’ lead to 4-1, and just seconds after the next faceoff, Rangers rookie defenseman Victor Mancini scored his first NHL goal on a powerful point shot, assisted by Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, pushing the Rangers ahead 5-1.

The third period was filled with penalties, but only one goal. With just under four minutes remaining, J.T. Compher scored on the power play, narrowing Detroit’s deficit to 5-2. Despite the late push, the Rangers stood firm and secured a 5-2 victory, improving their record to 3-0-1 to start the season.

Rangers Takeaways