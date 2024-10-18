Devils’ Paul Cotter Adds Much-Needed Depth

With five victories in seven games to start the 2024-25 season, the New Jersey Devils have developed a winning mindset under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. However, much of their success is due to the new additions to their roster. Every offseason acquisition has provided depth, widening the Devils’ talent supply. In turn, Keefe has been able to test players on various lines, including former Vegas Golden Knight Paul Cotter.

At the end of June, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that Cotter would join the Devils’ roster (along with a 2025 third-round draft pick) in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid. For some, it was unknown what he might bring to the table, but Fitzgerald believed he had something special to offer, and just seven games into the season, Cotter is on track to reach career highs.

Cotter’s Immediate Impact

Cotter leads the club with five goals and has shown a remarkable combination of high speed, efficiency, and physicality. He can take pucks in deep, surround the net, and create shot attempts. He is also not afraid to use his size to his advantage. He recorded 233 hits last season, a welcome improvement over the team’s lack of physicality in the past. In fact, Cotter’s strength and skills are reminiscent of Miles Wood, who signed a six-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in 2023.

Paul Cotter, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, Cotter also has a 70% on-ice goals percentage, along with 2.08 expected goals per 60 minutes. According to NHL Edge, he is a great skater. In 2023-24, he ranked in the 84th percentile for top skating speed and the 87th percentile for speed bursts over 20 miles per hour. Overall, he seems to have solidified his role on the Devils for the rest of the season.

Cotter’s Early Success in 2024-25

Last Saturday, Cotter shined in the Metropolitan showdown against the Washington Capitals. He created countless scoring opportunities, and Keefe promoted him to the third line, replacing veteran left-winger Ondrej Palat, who has not yet scored a point this season. Cotter had a two-goal game, finding instant chemistry with his new linemates. Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen assisted on his goal late in the first period, giving the Devils an early 2-1 lead. Then, Cotter extended the Devils’ lead in the middle of the third, capitalizing on a rush opportunity with Noesen. Whether he’s playing with the “Meat and Mitts” group or contributing on the third line, Cotter is proving to be a valuable and versatile bottom-six forward.

Paul Cotter is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/EYrB9Cwmpe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 18, 2024

His hard work was rewarded again when the Devils faced the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Keefe put him on the second line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, while Tomas Tatar was swapped onto the third line. The Devils’ head coach was confident Cotter could pull his weight as a top-six left winger, and he immediately clicked with his new linemates and even took a few faceoffs in place of Hughes. Late in the third period, his goal extended the Devils’ lead to 3-0, assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Brenden Dillon. With so much raw skill and potential, Cotter remains a prime candidate to have a breakout season.

Cotter’s Journey to the NHL

Cotter’s road to the NHL was paved with grit, dedication, and determination. He began his career with the Brookings Blizzard of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), scoring 60 points in 59 games in 2016-2017. The following season, he became eligible for the draft and played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Lincoln Stars.

Cotter was drafted 115th overall in the fourth round by the Golden Knights in 2018 but did not make his NHL debut until 2021. Initially, he agreed to play college hockey at Western Michigan University but later decided to join the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He also appeared with the Chicago Wolves and the Henderson Silver Knights in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2019 to 2022.

In 2021-22, Cotter played only seven games with the Golden Knights but saw more ice time the following season. In his sophomore NHL campaign, he recorded 18 points across 55 games. Even though he did not dress for the Golden Knights’ 2023 championship run, his name was engraved on the Stanley Cup after playing over half of their regular-season games.

Everything’s Coming Up Cotter

Less than 10 games into the season, Cotter has already established his role on the Devils. As their leading goal scorer, he brings a blend of physicality and offensive drive that the team desperately needed last season. He also meshes well with his teammates on any line. This is only the beginning of a potential breakout campaign for Cotter, and his skills will only develop further as he enters his prime. So far, the Devils won this trade.