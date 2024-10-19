5 Calgary Flames Prospects Off to a Strong Start

The 2024-25 NHL season is now well underway, and already a multitude of alluring storylines have arisen. One of, if not the most prominent of the bunch is the early success of the Calgary Flames. The team has begun their season by winning their first four games in a row, including triumphs over intense rivals, the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. This comes as a shock to many members of hockey media and fans alike, who mostly had the Flames pegged as a bottom-feeding basement team this season.

While this is a welcome sign for the Flames, their focus should still be on building for the future. After a season that saw them trade a litany of veterans and “earn” the ninth overall selection at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the franchise’s prospect cupboard is chock full of burgeoning talent. To add to the excitement surrounding the organization this campaign, a handful of Flames prospects are already on hot streaks to begin the season. Here are some we deem worthy of further analysis.

Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston Frontenacs

The first future Flame we’re going to look at is Kingston Frontenacs winger Jacob Battaglia. The Flames selected him in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, 62nd overall. The pick used to draft him was originally the Dallas Stars’, acquired in the trade that saw Chris Tanev head to the Lonestar State. Battaglia had put up a very respectable 31 goals and 65 points in 67 games for the Frontenacs in 2023-24. He also chipped in with three goals and four points in five playoff games as his team was beaten in round one of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs. At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Battaglia has decent size for the NHL and many scouts put him high on their lists due to this and his obviously advanced skillset.

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

So far this season, Battaglia is making the Flames brass look like geniuses. The 18-year-old already has seven goals and 16 points in just eight games in 2024-25. At the time of writing, those figures have him tied for fourth in points and seventh in goals league-wide, respectively.

While it is unlikely that Battaglia maintains this 60-goal, 136-point pace, it is becoming more evident that he is outpacing his junior peers. He is a master playmaker who excels at getting passes through defenders and onto the sticks of his teammates. His leadership capabilities are also shining through this season, made evident by the Frontenacs’ decision to make him an alternate captain. All signs point to a huge season from Battaglia.

Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers

Next is the Flames’ other second-round pick from 2024, forward Andrew Basha. Fans were stoked when the Calgary native’s name was called by his hometown team. Touted as a first-round pick due to his fantastic offensive instincts and big numbers in the Western Hockey League, it was surprising that the 18-year-old slipped to 41st overall but the Flames were more than accepting. After all, Basha had just put up 30 goals and 85 points in 63 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers. He added five points in five playoff games in 2023-24. Basha had an excellent camp this year with the Flames and got into two preseason games, where he recorded one assist. The Flames signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract shortly thereafter.

Basha hasn’t slowed down since his biggest year yet. The winger has three goals and 11 points in nine games for the Tigers thus far, skating on the team’s second line whilst getting regular shifts on the power play and penalty kill. He is an excellent skater who can get up and around the ice swiftly. Basha also delivers defensively whenever he is without the puck, with elite checking and positioning. The third-year also has an ‘A’ on his chest and serves as one of the squad’s veteran leaders. Basha can definitely keep up this solid play and could even take things up a notch this season.

Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw Spirit

Third is the Flames’ prized possession: sensational blue liner Zayne Parekh. The Nobleton, Ontario product was Calgary’s ninth overall pick in 2024 after leading all draft-eligible defensemen in scoring. He put up a whopping 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games and was promptly named an OHL All-Star, OHL Defenseman of the Year, and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Defenseman of the Year. To put the icing on the proverbial cake, Parekh and his Saginaw Spirit won the 2024 CHL Memorial Cup as the host team. He is one of just two OHL defenders to score 30 or more goals in their draft year. Parekh signed his entry-level contract almost immediately after being drafted.

Parekh too had an outstanding Flames camp and many who followed the Flames thought he had a real chance to make the team. The offensive dynamo still needs to hone his game defensively, as he has a tendency to give up offensive chances to create scoring opportunities for himself. However, so far this season he has improved greatly in his own end and hasn’t sacrificed his production either, with three goals and eight points in six games. He is on pace for a career-best plus-55 plus/minus rating, showcasing his flourishing responsibility. Parekh is without a doubt the Flames’ best prospect and should continue to dominate the OHL in 2024-25.

Aydar Suniev, LW, UMass-Amherst

Fourth is perhaps a lesser-known name, 2023 third-rounder Aydar Suniev. Get used to hearing it from now on, though. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound winger from Kazan, Russia was drafted by the Flames after playing two successful seasons with the British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) Penticton Vees. In all, he totalled 54 goals and 110 points in 67 games and won two BCHL Championships, accumulating 27 points in 25 games. Suniev committed to the University of Massachusetts before being drafted and completed his first campaign with them in 2023-24. The soon-to-be-20-year-old put up a respectable 12 goals and 25 points in 36 games, tying him for first and fourth on his team.

Suniev has upped his game to the tune of five goals and six points in his first four games for UMass. Currently, no other National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) player has scored more goals than him. This is an excellent development for both Suniev and the Flames, who at the time took what some felt was a gamble. The third rounder used to pick him came from trading away then leading scorer Tyler Toffoli, after all. Suniev has progressed as a deceptive offensive creator who can utilize his size to protect the puck and win battles along the boards. Here’s hoping Suniev can continue this upward trajectory.

Etienne Morin, D, Moncton Wildcats

Last, but not least is Moncton Wildcats rearguard Etienne Morin, whom the Flames drafted 48th overall in 2023. Hailing from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, he has spent his entire junior career with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Moncton Wildcats. The Flames somehow snagged him in round two despite him scoring 21 goals and 72 points in 67 games during his draft year. Morin took a step back last season with just 12 goals and 49 points, but also only got into 58 matches. The French-Canadian finished 2023-24 by making his professional hockey debut with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers, the Flames’ farm team.

Etienne Morin, Team Red, 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Ryan Molag / Langley Events Centre)

After being a later cut at this year’s Flames camp and being re-assigned to junior once more, Morin has a bit of a chip on his shoulder. Thankfully for the club and player, he has used it to fuel his performance so far. The 19-year-old has three goals and 11 points through eight games, good for third amongst all QMJHL blue liners, respectively.

Morin produces creative and effective breakouts out of his zone, is a quick and agile skater, has exhibited a great point shot, and has consistently thrown his weight around to boot. He prides himself on being a two-way defender and has rarely been caught out of position this season. The youngster has the unique problem of being too good for junior but not quite ready for pro. However, one last strong year with the Wildcats should parlay into a prominent role either on the Wranglers or Flames in 2025-26.

Well, there you have it. While the Flames have more than just these five individuals progressing in other leagues, these are the few we felt were really thriving and in need of recognition. All five are uber-talented and are actively demonstrating the reasons why the Flames’ management and scouting department spent so much time and effort in acquiring their services. We think all five can continue their trends and keep on climbing to new heights as hockey players.