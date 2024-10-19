Boldy, Rossi & Gustavsson Have Really Stepped Up for the Wild

The Minnesota Wild have had a decent start to their season. They have yet to record a regulation loss, and their record stands at 2-0-2. They have two overtime/shootout losses, but they’ve at least gotten a point out of both, which will come up big at the end of the season. They’ve secured those points due to an improved all-around team effort from the offense to the goaltending, but three players, in particular, have stepped up to make a difference.

Two of them are forwards, and one’s a goaltender. Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi had some higher expectations on their shoulders this season after performing quite well last season, but everyone knows their potential. They’ve already proven themselves very worthy with just a handful of games. The same can be said about Filip Gustavsson and last season is looking more like a sophomore slump that he is proudly pulling himself out of. In this article, we’ll look at how each player has impacted the team so far, and we’ll start with Boldy.

Wild’s Boldy Starts Strong

Boldy has steadily improved his play since joining the Wild in 2021-22. He went from 39 points that first season to 63 in 2022-23, but he only improved to 69 points last season. The Wild and their fans expect quite a bit more from Boldy this season, and he’s already proven he’s up to the task.

In four games played, he’s already tallied five points. He’s played with even more confidence than last season and appears more assertive when playing with the puck. The biggest asset to his game is that he’s never afraid to shoot, and that’s why he already has two goals in the season, plus 14 shots.

After last season, everyone saw the kind of talent Boldy has on the power play, and he’s kept it up so far this season. Two of his five points have been on the man advantage, and nearly half of his shots have also come on the power play. He’s got something extra when it comes to the power play, and the Wild will need him to keep stepping up for the rest of the season.

Wild’s Rossi is Number One Material

Ever since Rossi was drafted in 2020, he’s been expected to take over the number one center spot. While Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman have filled that role over the last few seasons while Rossi gained experience, it’s been all about Rossi this season. Hartman did start there during training camp and maybe a game or two during the preseason, but Rossi has owned that spot during the regular season.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After his first couple of seasons, some were skeptical about whether he could truly step up and handle the responsibilities, but he’s proven himself in just four games this season. He’s winning faceoffs, commanding the play, being a pest in front of the net like Eriksson Ek, and playing more confidently like Boldy. However, he’s also been playing more defensively. He hasn’t blocked shots just yet, but he has been helping break the puck out more efficiently.

The Wild have been struggling in the faceoff circle for a long time, and now that Rossi is winning faceoffs, there’s hope in that area. Those faceoff wins have also been helping the team, and with Eriksson Ek missing the last couple of games, Rossi stepped up in ways the team desperately needed, mainly in the faceoff circle. Hopefully, even when Eriksson Ek comes back, he’ll continue to improve and have a stellar season.

Gustavsson Looks at his Best

Last but not least, Gustavsson looks the best he has in his three seasons with the Wild. He came into the season a bit slimmer and ready to play; while last season he wasn’t horrible, he did struggle. He had even more pressure on his shoulders this season to live up to his contract and redeem himself from last season. So far, in three games played, he’s done just that and then some.

Gustavsson has two wins and one overtime loss on his record, but he’s been one of the team’s leaders. When the opponents have found a way past the Wild’s defense, he’s been there to stand tall and make the big, game-changing saves, giving his team a momentum boost to play harder.

Again, like the others, hopefully, Gustavsson can keep this going consistently, which has been an issue in the past. However, there’s something different about his play this season, mainly his confidence level, which may be the difference the team needs to have a strong Gustavsson this season. He already has a goalie goal, something only 14 other goaltenders have done in NHL history.

Wild Need These Players

These three players have worked immensely hard to help their team win games. They’ve only played four games, but Boldy, Rossi, and Gustavsson have been some of the difference-makers. They’re all playing more confidently, which has led to more production or, in Gustavsson’s case, more saves. The Wild need these guys to continue playing the way they have and keep improving.

Hopefully, their play will spark their teammates to play the same. Everyone has been making strong efforts, but there’s always more to give. Now that Eriksson Ek is expected back after being slightly delayed by his broken nose, they can get close to a full, healthy roster and more wins.