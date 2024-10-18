Stars Investing in Otter Power with Oettinger Extension

The Dallas Stars have their number-one goalie for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, Oct. 17 Stars announced they extended netminder Jake Oettinger to an eight-year, $66 million deal that kicks in during the 2025-26 season. The annual average value (AAV) will be $8.25 million which matches the AAVs of the recently-signed Jeremy Swayman (BOS) and Linus Ullmark (OTT) whose extensions kick in next season as well. That being said, what does that mean for “Otter” and the Stars next season and beyond?

Running on Otter Power

The 25-year-old Lakeville, MN native got paid by the Stars as they believe he is the netminder of their future through the 2032-33 season where he will become an unrestricted free agent at 34. He was set to become a restricted free agent after the 2024-25 season but those worries can go away with the extension. On his career, Oettinger has posted a 116-48-23 record in 196 regular-season games with a .914 save percentage (SV%), a 2.49 goals-against average (GAA), and 11 shutouts. During the 2023-24 season, he had a 35-14-14 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 SV% in 54 games played. So far in the 2024-25 season, he is a perfect 3-0-0 with a 1.63 GAA, a .948 SV%, and one shutout.

When asked about the extension, general manager Jim Nill stated, “Jake has established himself as one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL. His unique blend of poise, size, athleticism, and mental toughness has helped our team reach new heights since he’s taken over the net. He is an integral part of our core that will allow us to contend for the Stanley Cup this season, but also for many years to come. Off the ice, Jake is a leader in our team’s community efforts and is always willing to give his time and resources. I’m pleased that Jake and his wife Kennedi will be part of our family for many years to come.”

It goes to show how much Nill and the Stars have faith in the 2017 26th-overall pick to not only give him a long-term deal but one that puts him within the top 10 for NHL netminders. Being able to place Oettinger’s name along with the likes of Swayman, Ullmark, Ilya Sorokin, and others gives fans a sense that the goalie position won’t be an issue for years to come.

Oettinger, since the 2020-21 season, has been stellar for the Stars. He ranks in the top 10 in wins (116, sixth) and GAA (2.49, seventh) amongst active goalies to play in at least 50 regular-season games. Furthermore, he is tied for 11th in SV% (.914) and tied for 13th in shutouts (11). While he has only finished top five in the Vezina Trophy voting once (5th), he has the chance to bring it home for the first time in franchise history.

When it’s all said and done, could Oettinger be the greatest netminder in franchise history with names like Ed Belfour, Marty Turco, and others? Either way, it’s an exciting time for Stars fans knowing that they have the next nine seasons, including 2024-25, to get themselves an Oettinger sweater knowing he is the number-one for seasons to come. It is an exciting time and congrats to Oettinger for getting a well-deserved pay raise and the security of knowing he’ll be in Lone Star State for the foreseeable future.

Back to the Lone Star State

The Stars are back home on Saturday, Oct. 19 to face the Edmonton Oilers after losing 3-2 to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 17. The game is at 3 p.m. Central and can be watched on Victory+. They will be looking to build off their 4-1-0 record against the Oilers who are 2-3-0 thus far. It’d be a huge boost to get a leg up on the team that eliminated them in the 2024 Western Conference Final.