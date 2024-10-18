Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Avalanche – 10/18/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (2-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras

Brock McGinn — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau

Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (upper body), John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was designated a non-roster player and is away from the team because of the expected birth of his child.

Johnston and Harkins each will make his season debuts. Harkins was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Calum Ritchie

Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate.

Toews, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.

Wood, who left a 5-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday during the third period, is healthy and will play.

