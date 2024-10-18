Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Avalanche – 10/18/24

by

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (2-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-4-0)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras
Brock McGinn — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin

Lukas Dostal
James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (upper body), John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

  • Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was designated a non-roster player and is away from the team because of the expected birth of his child.
  • Johnston and Harkins each will make his season debuts. Harkins was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. 

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Calum Ritchie
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta

Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

  • Colorado held an optional morning skate.
  • Toews, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.
  • Wood, who left a 5-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday during the third period, is healthy and will play.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner