Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Avalanche – 10/18/24

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (2-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-4-0)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri — Mason McTavish — Trevor Zegras
Brock McGinn — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Tristan Luneau
Olen Zellweger — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Brian Dumoulin
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (upper body), John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Status report
- Ducks forward Frank Vatrano was designated a non-roster player and is away from the team because of the expected birth of his child.
- Johnston and Harkins each will make his season debuts. Harkins was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.
More from THW:
- Ducks Look to Carry Momentum Into Game With Slumping Avalanche
- NHL Rumors: Stars, Rangers, Flames, Avalanche, Ducks
- Ducks Embrace Orange County Culture With New Goal Song
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko — Casey Mittelstadt — Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Calum Ritchie
Ivan Ivan — Matt Stienburg — Joel Kiviranta
Oliver Kylington — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Devon Toews (lower body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- Colorado held an optional morning skate.
- Toews, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.
- Wood, who left a 5-3 loss to Boston on Wednesday during the third period, is healthy and will play.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Stars, Rangers, Flames, Avalanche, Ducks
- Colorado Avalanche Bright Spots Despite 0-4 Start
- 3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Bruins