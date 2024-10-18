Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Jets – 10/18/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (0-2-2) at JETS (3-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Danil Gushchin — Mikael Granlund — Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg — Klim Kostin — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Givani Smith — Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jack Thompson, Will Smith

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), William Eklund (upper body)

Status report:

  • The Sharks did not have a morning skate following their 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
  • San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said Will Smith is out for rest purposes as part of the forward’s development plan. Gushchin and Givani Smith will play after each was scratched Thursday.
  • Blackwood will start after Vanecek made 23 saves against the Blackhawks.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

  • Winnipeg will use the same lineup from its 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
  • Stanley practiced with the Jets on Thursday but the defenseman is not ready to return, coach Scott Arniel said.

