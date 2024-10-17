Manitoba Moose Taking Opening-Weekend Sweep Into Series vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

The Manitoba Moose kicked off the 2024-25 American Hockey League (AHL) season with a weekend sweep of the Iowa Wild on Oct. 12 and 13, winning 6-4 and 3-2. The entire Winnipeg Jets organization is off to a hot start, with the NHL squad also undefeated through three games.

The two Moose wins showed a lot of what could be expected this season, headlined by some standout rookie performances and some key veteran contributions. This seems to be the planned formula, at least for the time being, and it paid off in the first two contests of the season as they prepare for the next series against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Strong Performances From Jets’ Top Prospects

They’re the names on everyone’s mind, but Nikita Chibrikov, Elias Salomonsson, and Brad Lambert all found themselves in the middle of the action over the weekend. All three of the youngsters found themselves among the final cuts at Jets’ training camp, and they’re already demonstrating that their talent could earn them another NHL shot in the not-so-distant future.

Related: Winnipeg Jets Youth Poised for Big Seasons with AHL Manitoba

Chibrikov led the way, racking up four points in the team’s first two games. After a strong 2023-24 rookie AHL campaign where he put up 47 points in 70 games, he appears set for another step forward and these first games seem to suggest that as well.

In his first AHL action, Salomonsson was also impressive for the Moose. The 20-year-old Swedish defender is in his first season on the smaller North American ice, but he already looks comfortable out there. He tallied his first AHL goal in the season opener, while also adding two assists in the weekend series. Playing next to Simon Lundmark on the second pairing, Salomonsson should continue to see a wealth of opportunity to keep improving his game.

https://twitter.com/ManitobaMoose/status/1845262775917928462

Lambert is another impact prospect looking to improve his game, although he’s already impressed in his professional action. In his first professional season in 2023-24, he was named a member of the AHL’s All-Rookie Team. Now, with his fast start, it seems like he’s not that far from outgrowing the AHL. The 20-year-old has three points over the first two games, all assists, as he looks to follow up last season’s 55-point effort.

First Career Start (and Win) for Domenic DiVincentiis

Jets 2022 seventh-round pick, Domenic DiVincentiis, was given his first professional start in net on Oct. 13, and he made the most of it. The rookie netminder earned the win by stopping 37 of 39 shots and looked up to the task after being thrust into a very young tandem.

After Kaapo Kahkonen was lost on waivers and Eric Comrie was named Connor Hellebuyck’s backup, the Moose were left with a tandem of DiVincentiis and Thomas Milic, who were born in 2004 and 2003 respectively. You would be hard-pressed to find a younger position group, especially when it appeared the plan was to assign Kahkonen to the AHL and let DiVincentiis find his professional bearings in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals.

Thomas Milic, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

If the first weekend is an indicator, it appears the Moose are going to give both goaltenders some runway, likely splitting them when they can. It’s going to be a serious learning experience for both prospects and there are sure to be growing pains, but it could also benefit the two of them to have each other to lean on given their age.

Up Next: Grand Rapids Griffins

The Moose now head to Grand Rapids, Michigan to face the Central Division rival Griffins in games three and four of their season. The Griffins split games on opening weekend with the Milwaukee Admirals and the Rockford IceHogs, and will likely come out fighting after dropping their last contest.

How the Moose approach this upcoming weekend series against the Griffins will go a long way in showing what head coach Mark Morrison is planning on rolling with in terms of personnel. For now, it seems like a top-six full of youth and crafty veterans is the key to their success. Will that be what helps them down the line? That remains to be seen, but that question will be answered as each game gets checked off the schedule.