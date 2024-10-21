What Do the Maple Leafs Need to Fix Ahead of Game vs. Lightning?

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered their second loss of the young season and their first defeat at home when they fell to the New York Rangers 4-1 on Saturday night. The final score does not tell the whole story. It was a competitive game marked by scoring opportunities and solid goaltending.

The Rangers scored two empty-net goals in the final moments, making the score seem more lopsided than it was. Key players like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner shone for the Maple Leafs, but the team’s overall performance had its highs and lows.

What Worked for the Maple Leafs?

Offensive Pressure From Top Line (Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies)

Despite the loss, there were several positive aspects to take away from the Maple Leafs’ performance. The most notable was the offensive pressure exerted by the line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies. The top line was a force to be reckoned with, generating numerous scoring chances throughout the game.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates with William Nylander #88 after scoring the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins to win the game 2-1 in overtime of Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Maple Leafs outshot the Rangers with 47 scoring chances compared to New York’s 29. Furthermore, the high-danger scoring chances were 21-13 in favor of the Maple Leafs. At five-on-five, Matthews, Marner, and Knies won the battles on the ice, recording 71% of the scoring chances and 79% of the high-danger scoring chances.

Maple Leafs Started Strong and Sustained the Play

The Maple Leafs came out strong. They dominated the first half of the first period with a 6-2 edge in shots on goal in the opening ten minutes. The momentum continued through the second period, and they carried significant play in the third.

As noted, Matthews was strong. He took nine shots on goal and was the only player on his line (or the team) to score. His goal came on a hybrid wrap-around play early in the third period. After receiving a bank pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson behind the Rangers’ net, Matthews took a wider angle than typical, allowing him to score on Igor Shesterkin as the goalie committed to the near side. Knies also looked engaged, assisting on the goal by winning a puck battle and feeding Ekman-Larsson at the point.

Solid Goaltending From Stolarz

Additionally, while Anthony Stolarz ultimately lost the goaltending duel, he played admirably. He stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced, many of which were dangerous. His play kept the Maple Leafs in the game despite the final scoreline.

What Do the Maple Leafs Still Need to Fix?

The Maple Leafs Must Capitalize on Their Chances (Thanks to Igor Shesterkin)

However, not everything went smoothly for the Maple Leafs. One significant issue was their inability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. The fact is that the team was goalied. Shesterkin put in a stellar performance. The Rangers’ goalie is widely regarded as one of the best in the NHL, and he proved that on Saturday night.

Shesterkin frustrated William Nylander on Saturday night. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs had 53 unblocked shot attempts and 35 shots on goal. They missed the net 18 times. Many missed chances came when players found themselves in good positions but overthought their shots. Instead of putting the puck on the net, they aimed for the top corners. As simple as it sounds, the Maple Leafs must keep putting shots on the net and not let a goalie get into their heads. It’s easier said than done, but it’s needed.

The Fourth Line Must Step Up Stronger (David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Ryan Reaves)

The fourth line, made up of David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, and Ryan Reaves, struggled in this game. Their underlying numbers reflected a lack of effectiveness; they only accounted for 16% of the expected goals, 31% of the shots, and 35% of the scoring chances when they were on the ice at five-on-five.

Although Lorentz has looked good in previous games, he posted dismal numbers on Saturday night. He recorded 3% of the expected goals and 13% of the scoring chances. While on the ice, his line had zero high-danger scoring chances for and three against. The team’s fourth line needs to generate more offense.

The Maple Leafs’ Third Line Needs to Score (John Tavares, Nick Robertson, Pontus Holmberg)

The third line of John Tavares, Nicholas Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg had better underlying stats than in their previous game against Los Angeles. However, Holmberg’s continued struggles prompted head coach Craig Berube to mix up the lines in the third period. He moved Lorentz up and dropped Holmberg down to the fourth line. Unfortunately, this adjustment had little effect on the game’s outcome.

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tavares looks good with the man advantage, and Robertson is working hard all over the ice. If Robertson can break through, it might start a run of scoring that can help carry the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs move forward, they have a busy week ahead, with five games scheduled in eight nights. They will look to rebound quickly with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. This game closes out their four-game homestand. They will head to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets for a game tomorrow.

Toronto returns home to take on the St. Louis Blues before heading to Boston to face the Bruins on Saturday. The demanding schedule ends with a road trip to play the unbeaten Winnipeg Jets. This stretch will be critical for the Maple Leafs as they aim to iron out their inconsistencies and capitalize on the strengths exhibited in their game against the Rangers. The team must sharpen its shooting accuracy, get solid play from the bottom six, and improve its defensive play to win the upcoming games.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]