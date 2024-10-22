Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 10/22/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight (Oct. 22) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (3-1-0) at FLYERS (1-3-1)
6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Status report
- Lindgren will start Tuesday and Thompson will start when the teams play in Washington on Wednesday, Capitals coach Spencer Carberry said.
Latest for THW:
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 10/19/24
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Capitals – 10/17/24
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
- Seeler is expected to make his season debut after sustaining a nerve injury in his right leg during a preseason game Oct. 1.
- The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday.
- Laughton did not practice Monday; the forward is questionable because of the pending birth of his child. If Laughton is unavailable, Deslauriers could make his season debut.
- Cates, who has been scratched the previous three games, could play in place of Luchanko, a forward.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Owen Tippett Has an Efficiency Problem
- NHL’s Frozen Frenzy: What to Watch in All 16 Games
- Bobby Clarke: The Ultimate Philadelphia Flyer