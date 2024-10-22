Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Flyers – 10/22/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight (Oct. 22) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (3-1-0) at FLYERS (1-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana — Hendrix Lapierre — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary — Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Status report

  • Lindgren will start Tuesday and Thompson will start when the teams play in Washington on Wednesday, Capitals coach Spencer Carberry said.

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Noah Cates — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

  • Seeler is expected to make his season debut after sustaining a nerve injury in his right leg during a preseason game Oct. 1.
  • The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday.
  • Laughton did not practice Monday; the forward is questionable because of the pending birth of his child. If Laughton is unavailable, Deslauriers could make his season debut.
  • Cates, who has been scratched the previous three games, could play in place of Luchanko, a forward.

