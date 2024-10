Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Panthers – 10/22/24

The Minnesota Wild take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (3-0-2) at PANTHERS (4-2-1)

6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Frederick Gaudreau — Liam Ohgren

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Status report

Wild coach John Hynes said Spurgeon, a defenseman, has resumed skating in Minnesota. He has missed the past three games.

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Evan Rodrigues — Patrick Giles — Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

Tkachuk returns for the Panthers after missing the past five games.

Barkov, a center, could return later this week.

Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his third straight game.

