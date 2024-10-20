NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates out of Toronto where the Maple Leafs are still looking at a Timothy Liljegren trade and waiting for Joseph Woll to be back in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets have started out the season with a 4-0 record. Could they look to add? And, what happens with Nikolaj Ehlers? Are the Edmonton Oilers ready to make changes to their power play? Finally, what’s the latest on talks between the Florida Panthers and Sam Bennett?

Liljegren Focuses on Leafs Amid Trade Rumors; Woll Nearing Return from Injury

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren is doing his best to stay focused amid trade rumors. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs aren’t rushing to trade Liljegren and have indicated that he could still play for them this season. Liljegren, is trying not get distracted and told reporters:

“Trying not to think about it, not really on social media that much, so I don’t see a lot of stuff. If something happens, it happens. I’m just coming in and working hard. I love Toronto… I’ve been here ever since I was 18, so I love the city, I love the team, and I’m happy to be here.”

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Meanwhile, goaltender Joseph Woll has been sidelined with groin tightness but didn’t really want to talk about it, according to Nick Barden of The Hockey News. The issue has kept Woll out of regular-season games, but he expects to return soon. Woll didn’t provide specifics on when the injury started, but it may have occurred during training camp in early October.

Jets Eye Center Depth; Nikolaj Ehlers’ Future Remains Uncertain

The Winnipeg Jets could be looking to add depth at center before the trade deadline, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic. He writes:

Coming off a 110-point campaign and a 6-0 season-opening win in Edmonton, the Winnipeg Jets have the luxury of patience with their current roster. But it won’t surprise me in the least to see them add more strength down the middle ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. source – ‘Are the Blackhawks disqualified from the NHL lottery? Will Igor Shesterkin hit free agency? Ask CJ’ – Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 10/12/2024 –

The Jets are 4-0 to start the season and they could look to bolster their lineup down the middle to strengthen their playoff push.

A more pressing question involves Nikolaj Ehlers, who has been the subject of trade rumors. It’s unlikely the Jets look to move him while they are competitive, but the 28-year-old winger is in the final year of his contract, with no signs of extension talks happening. Ehlers, carrying a cap hit of $6 million, could become a pivotal piece for the Jets’ future.

If Winnipeg finds itself in a playoff position, moving Ehlers may not be in the cards at all. However, if the team is out of contention as the deadline approaches, the possibility of trading the talented forward for assets becomes more realistic.

Oilers Ready to Make Power Play Changes

The Edmonton Oilers faced a disappointing 4-1 defeat against the Dallas Stars, marking a setback after an initial two-win streak that hinted at a turnaround. Despite a strong start in the opening period, the Oilers were unable to convert their early momentum into goals, particularly struggling on the power play.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch expressed concern over the team’s lack of scoring with the man advantage. “We’re at the point where we’ve got to be considering making some adjustments to it,” he said, highlighting that the team has gone 1-for-15 on power plays over the last six games. “There are times every power play will go through a stretch of not scoring, but this has gone on long enough.”

Knoblauch noted that while immediate changes might not happen, the team is actively considering options.

Latest on Talks Between Sam Bennett and the Panthers

Friedman noted on the latest Saturday Headlines that the Panthers have begun negotiations with another important piece of their roster, Sam Bennett. He added that a number of teams will be looking at what happens in talks between these two sides because Bennett is an effective player and fills a role that is tough for teams to find — a center with an aggressive style of play.

He explains: