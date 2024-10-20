Oilers’ Coach Hints at Power Play Changes: What’s Coming?

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a challenging situation early in the 2024-25 NHL season, struggling with their power play despite a roster loaded with talent. Following a disappointing 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, the Oilers are now just 1-for-15 on the man advantage over the first six games. Head coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged the need for adjustments, noting, “We’re at the point where we gotta be considering making some adjustments to it.”

He added that every team goes through a stretch of not scoring, but this is a huge issue for the Oilers and he emphasized, “We’ll look at it.”

While Knoblauch is right to consider changes, the Oilers need to avoid being overly reactionary. Power play struggles can happen to even the best units, and the Oilers have boasted one of the most effective power plays in the league over the past three seasons.

What Changes Might the Oilers Make to Their Power Play?

This success stems from a wealth of offensive talent, including superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who can dominate any game. Zach Hyman, is also a mainstay, getting plenty of chances, despite the fact he has yet to find the back of the net this season. That leaves Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard.

Nugent-Hopkins is the easiest switch to make, but he’s also the most underappreciated part of Edmonton’s man advantage. He serves several roles on the power play, from swingman to bumper and playmaker. Meanwhile, Bouchard is the bomb from the point, but he’s struggled. His passes often aren’t crisp, he’s having trouble holding the line, and some argue that even the worst defenseman could get points with the other four players on that unit.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Does that mean giving Darnell Nurse a look? Not only might it serve as a wake-up call for Bouchard, but it allows Nurse to earn some points he doesn’t otherwise get. He takes a lot of heat in the Edmonton market for a lack of production relative to his salary, but a lack of power-play opportunities big part of that. Mattias Ekholm could also get a look. He’s got an underrated shot and has no qualms about firing the puck.

And, if neither can do it, there are power-play specialists who haven’t found work in the NHL yet. That includes Kevin Shattenkirk and Justin Schultz. Either of these players can be signed for cheap and potentially on a two-way contract.

Maybe the Oilers Should Be Patient?

Drastic changes might not be wise. Hyman noted, “We keep getting those chances around the net; they’re eventually going to fall.” Hyman’s track record suggests that his scoring will come around, and he’s not the only one who can turn things around. The Oilers’ top five options—comprised of Hyman, McDavid, Draisaitl, Nugent-Hopkins, and Bouchard—have not yet hit their stride, with each player underperforming relative to expectations.

"We keep going there, we keep getting those chances around the net they're eventually going to fall. You can't get frustrated, you have to keep going there & they'll go in."



Zach Hyman spoke with the media about the lack of #Oilers goals. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/8UlJtTfDYJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 19, 2024

Given this context, it may be premature to overhaul the entire power play strategy. The individual performances of these players are bound to improve, and the Oilers should trust in their elite skill set. Minor tweaks and a keep-it-simple style might work best.

For instance, moving McDavid or Draisaitl to different spots on the ice could create mismatches and open up shooting lanes that have been closed in recent games. Shooting the puck as often as possible and hunting for deflections and rebounds might be a strategy worth exploring.

Ultimately, the Oilers must balance the need for improvement with the understanding that slumps happen in the NHL. Instead of pressing the panic button, give it time and let the best players in the world figure it out. This slump can’t last forever. These players are simply too talented.