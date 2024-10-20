Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs. Jets – 10/20/2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (3-3-0) at JETS (4-0-0)
3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NSN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Drew O’Connor — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Valtteri Puustinen — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Ryan Shea
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Bunting, Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist
Injured: Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)
Status report
- Following a brief conditioning stint Alex Nedeljkovic was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will join the Penguins on their upcoming road trip. The goalie, who started 12 of the final 13 games last season, has not played in the NHL since sustaining a lower-body injury in a preseason game Sept. 30.
- Blomqvist, a 22-year-old rookie, played for the fourth time in six games Friday, making 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
- Puustinen could make his season debut on Sunday. He skated on the third line in practice on Saturday, taking the place of O’Connor who moved up to the second line with Malkin and Rakell. Forward Michael Bunting skated as an extra on Saturday and looks to come out of the lineup.
- Ryan Shea looks to replace Jack St. Ivany on the Penguins third defenseman pairing.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)
Status report
- Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup they used in an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.
