Penguins Recall Alex Nedeljkovic From Conditioning Loan in AHL

Through six games, goaltending has been an area of concern for the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3-0). Though fine record-wise, they are allowing 4.17 goals per game with minus-3.27 goals saved above expected (GSAx). Seemingly at the perfect time, their backup netminder from the 2023-24 season is back from a conditioning loan with the Wikes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL). This short stint was due to a lower-body injury he suffered in training camp.

The Penguins have recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from his conditioning loan in @WBSPenguins (AHL). pic.twitter.com/zwpXpLpyWy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 19, 2024

Last season, Nedeljkovic appeared in 33 games for the Penguins, going 18-7-7. He was a solid second option behind Tristan Jarry, putting up a decent .902 save percentage and 2.97 goals-against average. For his efforts, he was given a two-year extension worth a $2.5 million cap hit in the 2024 offseason.

Due to injury, the 28-year-old Ohio native was forced to gather himself in the AHL in 2024-25. He was victorious over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 18 in a 4-3 decision, turning aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced. After that point, the NHL Penguins must’ve felt that his conditioning loan was a success—the call-up happened less than 24 hours later.

In Nedeljkovic’s absence, 22-year-old rookie Joel Blomqvist has served as Pittsburgh’s backup. Between the latter and Jarry, it has actually been Blomqvist who has performed at a higher level. The full-time starter since 2020-21, Jarry’s position is most certainly safe even with underwhelming play between the pipes so far. Blomqvist may see some future appearances with the big club, but it unfortunately seems like he’s the odd one out.

In their next game (Oct. 20), the Penguins play the Winnipeg Jets (4-0-0) on the road. They’ll need every bit of goaltending they can get in that one, otherwise a loss may be in their near future.