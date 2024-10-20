2025 NHL Draft Rankings – Horn’s Early Top 50

Now that the 2024-25 NHL season is underway, I thought it was high time to take a look at the 2025 Draft class. The 2025 NHL Draft is still 8 months away, but there are some names worth learning and some trends that should be interesting to follow.

While it’s safe to say these rankings are extremely early and will be subject to plenty of change in the coming months, it does look from the outset that next year’s draft class will be roughly average, much like the 2024 Draft was. It’s looking more forward heavy than this past draft, with only two defenders cracking my preliminary top-10 and just one in the top eight spots.

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Anton Frondell (The Hockey Writers)

This draft looks to be a big bounceback for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a league that has historically produced an inordinately large number of top prospects. The OHL has had fewer high end prospects in some recent draft classes, but guys like Porter Martone, Michael Misa, and Matthew Schaefer appear poised for a takeover. In contrast, the US National Team Development Program (NTDP) doesn’t look poised to produce quite the group of talent that we’ve come to expect from them, with a few program grads playing in the NCAA next season (James Hagens and Logan Hensler come to mind), but not a ton of standout talent from their U18 squad.

Lastly, I’ll mention that while James Hagens certainly has the inside track on going first overall at this point, he has by no means locked in the spot and will need to excel in college if he wants to hold onto that spot. There are several talented forwards with great NHL size and compete who could give Hagens’ skill and skating a run for its money. Porter Martone’s size advantage and incredibly hot start in the OHL this year gave me some pause, but ultimately Hagens’ skating and position gave him the (very) slight edge for the first spot on this ranking at this point.

Without further ado, let’s dive into a first look of sorts at the 2025 NHL Draft!

First Round:

1. James Hagens, C, Boston College

James Hagens is a dynamic skater with a ton of skill, giving him a tool kit that brings to mind recent NTDP stars like Jack Hughes, Logan Cooley, and Will Smith. His edgework is phenomenal, which makes his movements in open ice extremely difficult to anticipate.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Hagens uses his edges, as well as subtle fakes, to make defenders miss and burst into space with possession. Being 5-foot-10 certainly doesn’t help Hagens’ stock with NHL teams, but I think he’s a skilled enough player who skates so well that it won’t be a significant hindrance.

2. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Porter Martone had a phenomenal calendar year from the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last Summer to the U18 World Championship this past Spring. His size and high-end skill have kept the door open for him as the potential top prospect in this year’s draft. Martone’s size is great and all (6-foot-3), but the real reason it excites scouts is his strong skating, high-end compete level, and his uncanny ability to string all those traits together to dominate possession and win shifts on his own. Martone has dominated the OHL early on this season, and has likely already cemented himself as a top-3 talent in this year’s draft.

3. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

Anton Frondell is on the younger end of this group, with a May birthday that will see him play his whole draft year at age 17. Last year, at 16, Frondell dominated the top U20 level in Sweden and looked like he belonged against men in the Allsvenskan due to his motor and skill. He comes in right around 6-feet which is good, and his playmaking, skating, and energy makes him look like a future top-six center in the NHL every day of the week.

4. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen is a 6-foot-5 center with elite hands and strong skating. He didn’t score a ton last season, though he did a good job of filling the offensive hole left after Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson was traded away. In an NHL landscape where each team is looking for the next Tage Thompson, all 32 teams are going to have a whole lot of time for McQueen.

Roger McQueen (#2025NHLDraft) scores four goals on opening night of the WHL season!



The massive center has some nice skill and shows it on a couple of these goals. It’s a long season but this is a great start!

pic.twitter.com/BSLc89gIdp — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) September 21, 2024

As you’d expect of a player his size, McQueen is strong around the net physically, and his excellent puck skill helps him on deflections and rebounds as well. Off to a hot start in the WHL, McQueen is on pace to set a new career high in goals . . . by December.

5. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Matthew Schaefer is the first defender on my list so far, largely due to his high-end skating that makes him a strong defensive presence at all times. His offensive skill isn’t special at this point, but a big jump in production during his draft year could see his stock rise even further, much like it did for 2024 prospect Sam Dickinson. Schaefer’s skating and defensive play were on full display at the Hlinka where he was Canada’s captain and number one defender. Schaefer had an excellent showing, but hasn’t been able to start his draft year in earnest due to a bout of mononucleosis.

6. Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Two years after we had Connor Bedard going first overall, and three after Shane Wright went fourth overall, we’ve got another CHL exceptional status player in the NHL draft with Michael Misa. At this point, he looks a bit more like Wright, with a really strong foundation of skills that should make him a strong top-six forward in the NHL for a long time, but lacking a standout trait that shouts “future superstar”. Misa is an excellent skater, with the skill and hockey sense to be a great power play asset in the NHL, and his hot start in the OHL this season has certainly drawn some attention. If he can show that he’s got high-end offensive talent this season, then he could realistically go in the top-3 of the draft given his well-rounded play and position.

7. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Ivan Ryabkin was a top scorer in the MHL last year because of his work rate, high-end skating, and playmaking, though he seemed to struggle a little in Russia to start this season. That was before he shocked the hockey world by leaving Russia to join the USHL for the remainder of his draft year. Ryabkin isn’t an offensive wizard like recent Russian super-prospects Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demdiov, but his hockey sense and playmaking are high-end. Where he separates himself from that pair of elite offensive prospects is his compete level, which is very strong, as evidenced by all the puck battles he wins through body positioning and brute force. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a center either.

8. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Caleb Desnoyers is a really well-rounded prospect who was impressive for Canada at the Hlinka with his hardworking style earning him a solid opportunity. Desnoyers was heavily relied upon in the QMJHL as a rookie last season due to his ability to control play in all zones. I don’t think his skill is elite, but he’s got more than enough skill to produce given his strong hockey sense that allows him to involve himself in plays at just the right moment. NHL teams are going to really like Desnoyers, and his commitment to playing “the right way”, never cheating for offense.

9. Logan Hensler, RD, Wisconsin (NCAA)

Logan Hensler is a right-shot defender with good NHL size and skating. After looking like a potential first overall candidate at the beginning of last season, Hensler’s projection has certainly cooled off. He’s still very much in the conversation at the early stages of the draft, but his offensive game was great but not overwhelming in his final NTDP season, and his defensive play isn’t special either at this point. He will spend this season in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin, where he will need to prove that he can either score or defend against tougher competition.

10. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Jake O’Brien is a center prospect with the size, skill, and playmaking ability to become a serious offensive contributor in the NHL someday. O’Brien’s game has the tenacity and grit that NHL teams love, battling hard for pucks and driving play down the middle third of the ice, though Hh also has great hockey IQ, especially when it comes to his playmaking. With a June birthday, O’Brien is on the younger side of this draft class, and he already has a pro-sized frame that will undoubtedly boost his draft stock.

11. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Lulea J20 (J20 Nationell)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak is a big winger with a ton of exciting offensive tools. He skates well, shoots the puck extremely hard, and makes skill plays under pressure quite regularly. After tearing up the Swedish junior circuit last season, Ihs-Wozniak even earned himself a couple of games in the SHL. I expect he’ll play a few more pro games this season, even though his engagement and physicality can be lacking at times. Ihs-Wozniak is likely to be a polarizing player in this draft, but I like his skating and skill enough to be quite high on him early on in this process.

12. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Kashawn Aitcheson had a really strong OHL season, followed by an excellent showing at the U18s where he was one of Canada’s best defenders. Aitcheson is a very physical and competitive defender, battling hard along the boards and at the net-front. His physical play earned him over 120 penalty minutes in the OHL last season and that physical edge will be appealing to NHL teams, especially given his strong skating and good grades across his offensive skills. Aitcheson could be a riser this season if he can convince teams that he has more offense to give as he develops, though his physical and defensive play should be more than enough for him to hear his name relatively early on draft day.

13. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Cole Reschny is a highly skilled forward who was excellent for the Victoria Royals last season as a rookie. Reschny earned significant time on both special teams, and his combination of skating and hockey sense made him an effective addition to both. His best trait is his skating, with the kind of edgework that makes him really slippery in open ice, dodging hits and making forecheckers look silly.

Imma just borrow this puck for a sec…. @victoriaroyals pic.twitter.com/4n0bXZ67qi — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 19, 2024

Reschny strikes me as one of those players who would be consistently talked about in the top-10 conversation if he was just an inch or two taller. However, I don’t think his size will hold him back that much, considering his success creating offense at the net-front and his elusive skating.

14. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

There hasn’t been a goalie drafted in the first round since the 2021 Draft saw both Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt going in the top-20. I think Joshua Ravensbergen will be the one to break that streak. He’s got the size and athletic makeup (6-foot-5) to be a difference maker in the NHL, and he anticipates the play well. The biggest question is how much he is propped up by a dominant Prince George Cougars team that had four 90+ point scorers last season. Ravensbergen’s size and play style are exactly the combo that teams look for in first round goalies (see Cossa above), so I like his chances of being the one to break the streak.

15. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Malcolm Spence is a worker. He’s consistently putting pressure on defenses with his hustle plays in transition, and battles hard for pucks to win possession. It helps that he’s got a great top-speed, which allows him to be a serious factor all over the ice. Spence’s offensive game doesn’t wow you, with enough skill to clearly project as a first round talent, but not enough to be a no-doubt top-six NHL winger. I think Spence will have a ton of fans in the NHL this year, and will go in the top half of round one, much like Jett Luchanko did in the 2024 Draft.

16. Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgårdens (Allsvenskan)

Victor Eklund, younger brother of San Jose Sharks winger William Eklund, is a skilled winger who has been off to a hot start in the Allsvenskan this season. He impressed in a small sample against men last season and earned himself a spot in the opening night lineup for Djurgårdens in Sweden’s second-tier pro league.

Eklund’s skill was never in question, but his lack of a standout physical or defensive game means that he needs to prove that his skill is going to be strong enough to make him an offensive driver in the NHL. Through the first month of his draft year, Eklund’s play has been quite convincing.

17. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Jackson Smith is a big defender (6-foot-3) who has shown enough offensive skill in the WHL to interest many NHL teams. He doesn’t project as a high-end offensive defender, but the offense that his game does have pairs really well with his strong skating and large frame. Smith has shown some clever playmaking from the backend, and has a heavy shot that he can use to cause a bit of havoc in the offensive zone.

18. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

This is getting out of hand! Now there’s two of them! That’s right, two goalies have earned spots in my first round at this point, with Jack Ivankovic quickly earning respect in the prospect world. While Ravensbergen perfectly fits the mold of the modern NHL goaltender (aka, he’s massive), Ivankovic isn’t quite as vertically gifted, coming in at 6-feet tall. However, don’t let his size fool you as Ivankovic is a phenomenal goalie, with that otherworldly ability to remain calm in the face of chaos that makes him look like a future NHL starter. Ivankovic has won gold with Team Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, the U18 World Championship, and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the past year, and is likely to get a camp invite for the upcoming U20 World Juniors this Winter.

19. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Justin Carbonneau is a strong offensive winger who managed to score 31 goals in the QMJHL last season as a 17 year old. He loves to shoot and provides a ton of offense in the zone, making him a consistent threat on the power play. Carbonneau isn’t a significant factor defensively or in transition, which means he has the type of offense-first play style that can often see a player slide in the draft a little. I like his hands and shot enough that I think he’s got a great shot at being a first rounder, but he’ll need to either expand his impact on the game or prove that his offense is truly elite if he wants to be drafted in the top half of the first round.

20. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Lynden Lakovic is a 6-foot-4 winger who is a strong skater and can create a ton of offense with his skill and shot. He scored 39 points in the WHL last season, and looks poised to surpass that total by Christmas this season. If he can keep producing points at his current rate, Lakovic’s size and shot will make him a favorite among NHL teams in this draft cycle.

21. Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA (MHL)

Pretty much everything you heard in the 2024 Draft about Anton Silayev is going to come back up again with Artyom Vilchinsky, a massive Russian defender (6-foot-6) who is excellent defensively but doesn’t provide a ton of offense. He’s got a good physical game and is exceptionally mobile for his size, two things that should help him make a lot of defensive stops at the pro level very soon. He’s one of the oldest players in this draft year so I wouldn’t be shocked if he plays a few games as a pro this year. Vilchinsky has some skill with the puck but won’t likely be a major offensive factor.

22. Radim Mrtka, RD, Trinec (Czechia U20)

Radim Mrtka did himself a big favor at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this Summer. Mrtka is a massive (6-foot-6), right-shot defender who played massive minutes in all-situations for Czechia in that tournament, helping drive them to a silver medal finish. He is a very natural puck carrier and mover in the offensive zone, walking the blueline better than you’d expect for a 17-year-old of his size.

Radim Mrtka continues his great performances.

In today's game he recorded this wonderful assist. In total, he had 3 assists in 2 pre-season games for Třinec.#ceskyhokej #2025NHLDraft

pic.twitter.com/UWCGvVMvpb — Honza Zoufal (@HZoufal) August 22, 2024

Mrtka’s size and mobility also mean his defensive potential is sky high. He’ll be a fascinating one to watch this year for sure, with his ultimate draft position relying heavily on how much offense he can produce.

23. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Braeden Cootes is a well-rounded forward prospect who shows NHL-caliber skating and some good offensive tools as well. He competes hard and plays much bigger than his 6-foot tall frame might suggest, constantly battling along the boards and jockeying for position in front of the net. The main factor that will determine whether Cootes can become a top-six forward in the NHL or a bottom-six one will be his offense, and he’s been off to a hot start in that department this season.

24. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

William Moore will be an early pick in the 2025 Draft, as centers with good size (6-foot-2), strong skating, and good offensive touch almost never stay on the board long in the NHL Draft. The question of just how high will depend largely on his ability to further develop his playmaking and his defensive play. Moore has a really exciting playstyle, fighting hard for space down the middle-third of the ice and carving through the neutral zone to get into the slot. Adding some extra muscle to his slight frame will likely help him a lot as well, better enabling him to win puck battles and push through contact on his way to the net.

25. Reese Hamilton, LD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Reese Hamilton is an offensive defenseman who has struggled a bit defensively despite his excellent skating. He carries the puck through the neutral zone with confidence, and can create a ton of offense from the blue line, but Hamilton’s defensive play lacks physicality, and will need to show signs of improvement for him to be drafted any higher than this. Hamilton’s skating is powerful, and his speed is his best defensive trait, allowing him to back-check and try to engage defensively even if he pinches in on the play offensively.

26. Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Milton Gastrin is the next in a long line of talented hockey players to come out of the small town of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, a line that includes players like the Sedin twins, Peter Forsberg, Victor Hedman, and many more. Gastrin is a reliable two-way center who has been excellent offensively against his peers in Sweden, while still showing the defensive commitment to earn a few games in the SHL already early on in his draft year. He’s unlikely to be a high-end offensive creator in the NHL, but I could see Gastrin becoming a really strong third-line center or middle-six winger someday.

27. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Brady Martin is a highly skilled center prospect with good enough hands to safely project as an NHLer, especially when paired with his powerful motor that puts him right in the thick of the action on a nightly basis. However, Martin’s skating and finishing abilities are going to need to level up a bit for him to be a high-end player as a pro. After scoring just 10 goals in 52 games during his draft-1 season, Martin needed only nine games to score another four this season (a 30-goal pace), so there’s some early evidence that his skill and tenacity can allow him to level up his offensive production this year.

28. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne is one of the more graceful skaters in this year’s draft, and has enough speed to get you really excited about what he could do in the NHL someday. His defensive game is largely based on his agility and speed, much like his Boston University teammate Tom Willander, though he doesn’t quite have the steadying presence that makes Willander such a great defender. Boumedienne has enough offense in his game to be intriguing, but might struggle to produce in his draft year as a 17-year-old in the NCAA.

29. Charlie Tretheway, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Ranking Charlie Tretheway involves a bit of a projection, since he’s got a ton of tools that scream top-four defender, but hasn’t been able to put them all together all that consistently at this point. His game certainly leans to the offensive side, with a heavy shot and good enough playmaking to become a real contributor on the power play. Tretheway will likely be a polarizing player this season, with believers ranking him closer to the top-16, banking on some continued defensive growth.

30. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Owen Conrad is a big defender who moves well for 6-foot-3 and keeps a calm demeanor in all facets of the game. He moves the puck well from the blue-line, with enough hockey IQ to make a few challenging passes.

Conrad isn’t going to score much if he makes the NHL, but he is reliable enough offensively that it certainly won’t be a detriment. He is a strong kid, often taking his opponents out of the play completely when he finishes his checks.

31. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Émile Guité is a gifted offensive player, with good enough hands and a powerful shot that allowed him to score 25 goals as a rookie in the QMJHL last season. However, Guité’s skating is a clear weakness, and he can lack compete in the offensive zone when he isn’t in possession of the puck. This combination of factors make him the type of prospect who will need to prove he can score a lot in order to cover some of his weaknesses, something that Guité is actually quite capable of doing.

32. Carter Bear, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Carter Bear is an early riser in the 2024-25 season, sitting as one of the WHL’s top-10 scorers at the time of writing. He’s got a ton of strength for a 17-year-old, making him a bit of a wrecking ball against junior competition. Bear scored 25 goals last season for Everett, and looks poised to challenge for 40+ this time around. His playmaking and shot are legit tools which, when added to his strength and motor, makes him a super likable prospect.

Second Round:

Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Luka Radivojevic, RD, Orebro (USHL)

Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Conrad Fondrk, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea (J20)

Conrad Fondrk, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Adam Benak, C, Plzen (Czechia?)

Benjamin Kevan, RW, Des Moines (USHL)

Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

Cullen Porter, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Filip Ekberg, LW, Almtuna (Allsvenskan)

L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)