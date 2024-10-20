Maple Leafs Could Make Move to Address Flames Trade Search

The Calgary Flames, once thought to be fully embracing a rebuilding phase, are now reportedly looking to bolster their roster via trade. Frank Seravalli appeared on Amazon’s Sports on Prime this past week and reported that Flames’ general manager Craig Conroy has been working the phones in an attempt to acquire a center for their middle-six lineup. Interestingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs might have one available.

The Flames have shot down the idea that they’ll be sellers this season. After making significant changes last season, Conroy is trying to improve the team as they retool, prioritizing roster cohesiveness over contract uncertainty. But, there will inevitably be some change.

There are pending UFAs on the roster and an aging forward group. How many of the players on the team will be here next season or in two seasons’ time? Things look good now, but there are still questions.

The Maple Leafs Might Have an Option for Conroy

One potential trade partner the Flames might want to talk to is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Speculation is that they might be willing to part with David Kampf, a player who could meet Calgary’s needs.

It might be nicer if he was a couple of years younger — and right-shot –, but Kampf, 29, is in the age range of what Conroy is looking for. He’s locked in for two more seasons after this at $2.4 million per season and he is strong on faceoffs, with defensive acumen.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kampf joined the Maple Leafs in 2021 and has since recorded 26 goals and 47 assists while playing a bottom-line role. He’s not a big point producer by any means, but his defensive play and penalty-killing abilities are where the value comes in. The Flames sit near the middle of the NHL standings (18th) with a 76.5% penalty kill success rate and their goals-against in 5-v-5 and 4-v-5 are among the best in the league early in the season, but can you ever have too many options when it comes to defensively-aware forwards?

For the Flames, adding a player like Kampf could improve their depth and show a team that is winning that they intend to help them keep winning. He’s not expensive and while he’s got a 10-team no-trade, the Flames are looking pretty good right now. He might see an opportunity for an elevated role and more responsibility.

Why Would Toronto Do This Trade?

Currently slotted as the fourth-line center on Toronto’s depth chart, Kampf isn’t being used as often as he could be. He ranks second-lowest on the team in average ice time per game (11:03) and the Leafs have cheaper options ready to take a step up. Not to mention, the move allows the Leafs to shed salary, while the Flames have plenty of cap space to burn.

The Maple Leafs are navigating a challenging salary cap situation and could find relief by moving Kampf, who, at the end of the day, isn’t a difference-maker in Toronto.

While the Leafs won’t be expected to retain salary, it might take a sweetener to get Conroy to move on a deal like this. Ideally, those are the kinds of trades Calgary wants to make — add useful pieces while also continuing to stock the cupboards with prospects or later-round picks. Kampf has been in the rumor mill for some time. Perhaps it’s best to finally pull the trigger on a deal if he’s not part of the organisation’s long-term plans.

For the Maple Leafs, this is about moving money and opening up some options to do other things.