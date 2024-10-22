Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Islanders – 10/22/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (2-1-2)

7:45 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane

Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl

Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Marco Kasper

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)

Status report

Lyon will make his second consecutive start after he made 37 saves in Detroit’s 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas

Liam Foudy — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Status report

Foudy was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League and will make his Islanders debut after signing a one-year contract July 10. He replaces forward Julien Gauthier, who was sent to Bridgeport.

