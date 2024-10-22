Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Islanders – 10/22/24

The Detroit Red Wings face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (2-3-0) at ISLANDERS (2-1-2)
7:45 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno — Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Marco Kasper
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)
Status report
- Lyon will make his second consecutive start after he made 37 saves in Detroit’s 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Casey Cizikas
Liam Foudy — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Status report
- Foudy was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League and will make his Islanders debut after signing a one-year contract July 10. He replaces forward Julien Gauthier, who was sent to Bridgeport.
