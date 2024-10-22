Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Rangers – 10/22/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (4-0-1) at CANADIENS (2-3-1)
7:15 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
- Lindgren will make his season debut wearing a clear full face shield he has used since he began practicing last week. He missed the start of the season after sustaining an upper-body injury Sept. 22.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Emil Heineman
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux
Jayden Struble– David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj
Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
- Slafkovsky, a forward, will be out one week and will be re-evaluated then.
- Dach will move to the wing on the top line, and Kapanen will move from wing to center in place of Dach on the second line.
- Pezzetta will make his season debut.
- Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.
