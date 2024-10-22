Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Rangers – 10/22/24

The Montreal Canadiens face the New York Rangers at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (4-0-1) at CANADIENS (2-3-1)

7:15 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Jonny Brodzinski

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren will make his season debut wearing a clear full face shield he has used since he began practicing last week. He missed the start of the season after sustaining an upper-body injury Sept. 22.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook — Oliver Kapanen — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Emil Heineman

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Lane Hutson — Logan Mailloux

Jayden Struble– David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj

Injured: Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Slafkovsky, a forward, will be out one week and will be re-evaluated then.

Dach will move to the wing on the top line, and Kapanen will move from wing to center in place of Dach on the second line.

Pezzetta will make his season debut.

Xhekaj, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

