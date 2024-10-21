Zac Jones Needs to be in the Rangers Lineup

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette finds himself in a tough spot on who to play each night on the defensive side of the ice – but Zac Jones and his unique offering need to be a part of the solution going forward.

Ahead of Saturday’s win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 24-year-old was announced as a healthy scratch in favor of Chad Ruhwedel. Given how well Jones has performed this season, some fans may have found the decision by the coaching staff to be a polarizing one. And we have some concerns that this may not just be a one-time thing.

What the Move Could Tell Us

Since signing his entry-level contract in April 2021 out of college, Jones has found trouble finding a consistent role with the Rangers. Most of his time has been spent in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he has played 106 games.

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then, finally, last season, he was able to lock down a seventh defenseman role with the team. While that wasn’t ideal, it was progress. It was much better than what transpired under former head coach Gerard Gallant, who put more of an emphasis on bigger defensemen like Niko Mikkola. Laviolette was starting to trust Jones and even praised him on multiple occasions.

Laviolette was very pleased with the team effort – "It was everybody tonight" – and obviously praised Igor for another shutout. But he made a special point of calling out Zac Jones.



"Jonesie with another great game."



Sounds like he's earning more ice time. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) March 13, 2024

However, the 2019 third-round pick failed to lock down a full-time role for 2022-23. Erik Gustafsson was just a little better on a Stanley Cup-contending team.

So 2023-24 looked like Jones was going to be a regular top-six defenseman after Gustafsson departed as a free agent. But then – Victor Mancini happened. The 22-year-old impressed during training camp and made the team after Ryan Lindgren got injured. And Mancini after getting an opportunity to play on the third pair against NHLers has continued to impress.

While the Rangers have continued to win and string together points early this season, Laviolette decided to get a look at Ruhwedel for at least a game and not scratch Mancini – but Jones instead. While there’s nothing wrong with getting a look at the veteran defenseman to keep him fresh, that could tell us a few things. One, Mancini has taken Jones’ job; Jones has underperformed; or the Rangers and Laviolette don’t see him as a viable long-term piece.

What Jones Brings to the Table

If the latter two prove to be true, that represents a major disappointment. Jones brings a skill set that the Rangers desperately need and didn’t get much of in the postseason in 2023-24. He can skate and move the puck up the ice well to help his team enter the offensive zone. Plus, he can quarterback a power play and help sustain pressure on the attack.

The UMass Minutemen product is no Adam Fox – but the Rangers haven’t had many of those types of defensemen in the 21st century. With all due respect to Mancini, who’s been fantastic so far – his offensive abilities are just inferior. That isn’t to say Mancini can’t chip in offensively (which he has done so far) but he can’t move the puck like Jones.

Plus, another thing to keep in mind is the Rangers’ lack of left-handed defensemen in the system. Having four or five right-handed defensemen in the lineup means players will need to play their off-sides. That’s not ideal for breakouts and the speed of the game today. Inserting Jones, and then getting Lindgren back would likely bring more stability.

It’s unclear what Laviolette’s plan is, as of right now. Will he go back to Jones when the Rangers play on Tuesday night? Will he ride Mancini and Ruhwedel for another game? And then, what happens when Lindgren comes back? Will Jones lose his regular role, or will the Rangers be forced to send Mancini back down to the AHL so he can play games?

It won’t be an easy decision. Although it’s early in his career, Mancini looks like he belongs in the NHL. But so does Jones – and the Rangers can’t afford to lose him to waivers. It will be interesting if the Rangers seek a trade in the coming months. Whether that’s exploring a deal involving a veteran like Jacob Trouba and/or Lindgren, or cutting ties with Jones. Unfortunately, only six defensemen can play each night and there’s not enough room for everybody. But if the Rangers are going to prosper from last year’s tough Eastern Conference Final loss – Jones and his dynamic ability need to be in the lineup regularly.