Rangers’ Top 6 Have Carried the Offense So Far

The New York Rangers have picked up right where they left off last season and have started the 2024-25 season looking like one of the best teams in the NHL. They currently have a record of 4-0-1, which is good for third in the entire league. They have looked dominant so far and one of the big reasons why is the amount of goals they have been scoring in these games. They have averaged at least four goals through the first five games and right now, they are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Rangers have scored 24 goals as a team this season, which is second behind the New Jersey Devils who have 27, but have also played three more games than the Rangers this season. So far, most of the offense has been coming from the top two lines, and while it is important to get offense out of all four lines, the team’s best players need to be the ones to produce and right now, that is exactly how it has gone this season.

Artemi Panarin Proving Last Season Wasn’t a Fluke

After having a career season last year, Artemi Panarin has proved so far this season that it wasn’t a one-off and has continued to be the Rangers’ best offensive player. He has scored at least a point in each of the first five games and has five goals and 12 points in those games. He is currently tied with Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers for first in the league in points. He has even scored a hat-trick already which was the eighth of his career and sixth with the Rangers.

Panarin has scored one-quarter of the Rangers‘ goals this season and has contributed on half of the goals scored. He is proving that he can still be the player he was last season that had 49 goals and 120 points. They are going to need him to keep up this style of play for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. If he can keep up this pace, there is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the Hart Trophy conversation when the season is over.

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad Starting the Season Strong

There were questions going into the season that were centered around Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad and whether or not they could still be key offensive contributors after both players did not contribute in the Eastern Conference Final. Especially with Zibanejad, who had many people doubting his ability to be the team’s number-one center after a drop in offensive production. Five games into the season, both players have gotten off to great offensive starts and have started to gel well with new linemate, Reilly Smith.

Kreider is second on the team with five goals and no assists while Zibanejad has one goal and five points in five games. Both are point-per-game players and have played well on both sides of the puck so far this season. They have been contributing offensively while still being great defensive players and are still the Rangers’ best penalty-killing duo. Smith has looked good on their line as well with one goal and four points. If they can keep playing well as a line, the Rangers may not need to go out looking for another right winger when trade deadline season approaches.

Alexis Lafreniere Building Off His Breakout Season

After finally coming into his own last season with 28 goals and 57 points, Alexis Lafreniere has picked up where he left off and is continuing to grow into a top player in this league. He has three goals and six points in five games and his line with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck is once again looking like it could be the best line in the league this season. The Rangers are going to need to sign him to a contract after this season and if he can continue to play like he has, he is going to earn himself a long-term, big-money contract and will be a key piece for the Rangers going forward.

The Rangers are looking to go all the way to the Stanley Cup Final this season and if they want to, they are going to need their top six to continue to produce the majority of the offense. They have scored 18 of the 24 goals this season and it has helped them get off to a great start, but they will need to sustain this kind of offense if they want to get over the hump. They have the offensive pieces in place, they just need them to keep playing at a high level.